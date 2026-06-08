Spearheading the Spectrum: How Capt. Curtis Hart is Driving Acquisition Reform and Electromagnetic Dominance for PdM EWI

Courtesy Photo | Capt. Curtis Hart, Assistant Product Manager (APM) for Product Manager Electronic Warfare Integration (PdM EWI), in a CH-47 Chinook over northern Iraq during his deployment in 2023. see less | View Image Page

In an era where the battlefield is increasingly defined by invisible frequencies and data dominance, the Army Acquisition Corps is under a clear mandate: deliver capabilities faster, smarter, and with the Soldier at the center of the design process. It is a daunting task that requires moving away from the sluggish procurement cycles of the past and embracing agile, iterative modernization.

Product Manager Electronic Warfare Integration (PdM EWI) is proud to highlight a leader who isn't just adapting to these acquisition reforms—he is defining them. MeetCapt. Curtis Hart, Assistant Product Manager (APM) for PdM EWI.

In his short but profoundly impactful tenure, Hart has become a catalyst for change. He stands at the forefront of the Army’s electromagnetic warfare modernization, bringing a rare blend of technical acumen, operational experience, and a relentless commitment to the warfighter.

Bridging the Gap to Next-Gen Command and Control

Hart’s portfolio spans the full spectrum of Army electromagnetic warfare. He is charged with supporting the legacy Electronic Warfare Planning and Management Tool (EWPMT) while concurrently driving the development of the cutting-edge Electromagnetic Warfare Command and Control (EWC2)—the Army’s web application aligned with Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2).

Managing a transition of this magnitude is a classic acquisition challenge, but under Hart’s guidance, EWC2 has rapidly evolved into a modern, web-based application. Today, it provides commanders with real-time Electromagnetic Operating Picture (EOP) visualization and critical decision support. His leadership has been instrumental in bridging the gap between legacy systems and the NGC2 architecture, ensuring warfighters are seamlessly equipped with the tools necessary to dominate the spectrum.

Transformation in Contact: Speed to Relevance

At the heart of the Department of War's acquisition reform is the concept of "Transformation in Contact" (TiC) — the ability to iteratively field, test, and refine capabilities directly with operational units. Throughout his time with Project Manager Electromagnetic Warfare & Collection (PM EW&C), Hart has been the tip of the spear for these global operational engagements.

He serves as the primary facilitator for training, fielding, and equipping Soldiers on both EWPMT and EWC2. By orchestrating these activities, he directly supports the Army’s flagship NGC2 experimentation efforts with the 4th Infantry Division (4ID) and the 25th Infantry Division (25ID).

A prime example of Hart’s impact is his leadership during the Ivy Sting exercise series. He successfully facilitated the integration of EWC2 with 4ID’s NGC2 architecture, enabling the division to conduct electromagnetic warfare operations in a fully modernized environment. This integration is not just a localized win; it is a foundational steppingstone for Project Convergence Capstone 6 (PC-C6) and a scalable model for future Army-wide adoption.

“Capt. Hart is a creative thinker who always brings a solution to the problem—he is spearheading Army Acquisition Reform by leading the charge on NGC2 TiC engagements,” said Lt. Col. Troy Merkel, Product Manager EWI. “His ability to bridge operational needs with acquisition innovation is setting a new standard for the Army.”

Closing the Loop: Soldier-Centered Design

Perhaps the most shining example of Hart's alignment with modern acquisition reform is how he champions Soldier-centered design. Recognizing that the best software is builtwiththe user, not justforthe user, he revolutionized how PM EWI handles feedback from the field.

Hart incorporated a Human Systems Integration (HSI) Subject Matter Expert into the team to build a streamlined, online feedback loop. Now, Soldiers can complete assessments while in the field, sending critical usability data directly to the developers. This close collaboration, particularly with the 4ID CEMA Cell, successfully aligned EWC2 with real-world operational needs, posturing the division for success in exercises like Ivy Mass and beyond. It is the epitome of agile software development in action.

The Leader Behind the Mission

Hart’s drive is forged by profound operational experience. Commissioned in 2016, he served in field artillery units at Fort Bliss, TX, and Fort Drum, NY, and deployed to Iraq in 2023 and Afghanistan from 2020 to 2021.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from James Madison University and, highly fitting for his current role, a Master of Science in Systems Engineering Management from the Naval Postgraduate School. When he isn't driving modernization efforts, Hart enjoys spending quality time with his wife and two children, hitting the golf course, and tackling DIY projects at home.

Hart’s relentless drive, innovative spirit, and unwavering commitment to Soldiers are setting the pace for Army Acquisition Reform. He proves that with the right leadership, the acquisition process can be as agile and lethal as the forces it supports. He is, without question, a true superstar of the PdM EWI and a model for the next generation of Army Acquisition leaders.