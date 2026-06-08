Honorable Sutton and Pugh Engage with Army Cyber Leaders and Soldiers at Fort Gordon

Photo By Staff Sgt. Matthew Garrett | From left, U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Christopher Eubank, commanding general of U.S. Army...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Matthew Garrett | From left, U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Christopher Eubank, commanding general of U.S. Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER); the Honorable Katie Sutton, Assistant Secretary of War for Cyber Policy and Principal Cyber Advisor to the Secretary of War; U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. William Wilburn, Deputy Principal Cyber Advisor to the Secretary of War; the Honorable Brandon Pugh, Principal Cyber Advisor to the Secretary of the Army; and Command Sgt. Maj. Jebin Heyse, command sergeant major of ARCYBER, pose for a group photo outside Fortitude Hall at Fort Gordon, Georgia, June 9, 2026. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Garrett) see less | View Image Page

FORT GORDON, Ga.— Just days ahead of the U.S. Army’s 251st birthday, the Honorable Katherine (Katie) E. Sutton, Assistant Secretary of War for Cyber Policy and Principal Cyber Advisor to the Secretary of War, alongside the Honorable Brandon Pugh, Principal Cyber Advisor to the Secretary of the Army, visited U.S. Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER) on June 9, 2026.

The visit bridged the Army’s rich legacy of adaptation with its future, focusing on the implementation of CYBERCOM 2.0 and the evolution of Army cyber operations.

During their visit, Hon. Sutton and Hon. Pugh engaged in a series of briefings and discussions centered on key modernization initiatives. Reflecting on the Army's history of innovation, the agenda highlighted the strategic importance of equipping today's force for tomorrow's fights. Discussions covered cyber training, career field management, and the integration of Cyber, Electronic Warfare (EW), and Information Operations (IO) at the tactical level. A significant focus was also placed on the role of Artificial Intelligence and emerging technologies in shaping the future of warfare for the next century of service.

A key event was Hon. Sutton’s All-Call on CYBERCOM 2.0 strategic messaging, reinforcing the Army’s continued leadership in cyber modernization. The visit also included a sensing session with junior soldiers and NCOs—the future leaders of the cyber force—providing senior leaders with direct feedback from the tactical edge.

As the Army prepares to celebrate 251 years of defending the nation, the engagement underscored ARCYBER's critical ongoing role: setting the land domain through cyber, defending the homeland, and leading the Army into a new era of AI-enabled operations.