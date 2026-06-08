(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tolliver Assumes 189th Mission Support Group Command, Hoogeveen Promoted, Assumes Command of 189th Medical Group

    Tolliver Assumes 189th Mission Support Group Command, Hoogeveen Promoted, Assumes Command of 189th Medical Group

    Photo By Tech. Sgt. Christopher Sherlock | Col. Patricia Hoogeveen addresses the 189th Medical Group during a change of command...... read more read more

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Sherlock 

    189th Airlift Wing   

    Tolliver Assumes 189th Mission Support Group Command, Hoogeveen Promoted, Assumes Command of 189th Medical Group

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FOCE BASE, Ark.—Col. Patricia Hoogeveen was promoted and assumed command of the 189th Medical Group during a change of command ceremony here on June 5, 2026.

    The ceremony was presided over by Col. Joseph P. Geaney, commander, 189th Airlift Wing. Col. Seth Tolliver relinquished command, as he moves to a new assignment as commander of the 189th Mission Support Group.

    Tolliver, while speaking directly to Hoogeveen during his address, said “You’ve got lifeblood invested over there, I know you will want to make sure it succeeds just as must as I do.”

    Hoogeveen was stationed at LRAFB in May 2005, and from 2006 to 2012 would donate time on the weekends to provide optometry support for annual flight physicals.

    “My love and dedication to this group runs deep,” said Hoogeveen. “I will give everything I got to support you and be your voice.”

    The 189th AW is a tenant of Little Rock AFB and provides premier training to the C-130 and cyber enterprises, capitalizing on partnerships to support the state of Arkansas, defend the Nation, and contribute to rapid global mobility.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 15:44
    Story ID: 567267
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 29
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tolliver Assumes 189th Mission Support Group Command, Hoogeveen Promoted, Assumes Command of 189th Medical Group, by TSgt Christopher Sherlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Tolliver Assumes 189th Mission Support Group Command, Hoogeveen Promoted, Assumes Command of 189th Medical Group
    Tolliver Assumes 189th Mission Support Group Command, Hoogeveen Promoted, Assumes Command of 189th Medical Group
    Tolliver Assumes 189th Mission Support Group Command, Hoogeveen Promoted, Assumes Command of 189th Medical Group
    Tolliver Assumes 189th Mission Support Group Command, Hoogeveen Promoted, Assumes Command of 189th Medical Group

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version