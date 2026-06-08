second test for news spacing

The Department of the Navy announced XX the establishment of the Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) for Munitions. The PAE Munitions office is designed to provide focused, enterprise-level acquisition strategies, prioritization, and execution to deliver increased quantities of critical munitions to the warfighter at an accelerated pace. Mr. Potter Quote PAE Munitions is organized into four pillars to ensure comprehensive oversight:

Weapons Industrial Base

Air Weapons

Surface Weapons

Innovation Lab – Closely linked to the DON’s Rapid Capabilities Office to identify commercial technology opportunities, conduct expedited prototyping, and accelerate fielding for urgent operational needs.

To streamline execution, the following program offices will transition to PAE Munitions from the former PEO for Unmanned Aviation and Strike Weapons (PEO (U&W)):

Precision Strike Weapons (PMA-201)

Aerial Targets Program (PMA-208)

Direct and Time Sensitive Strike Program (PMA-242)

Air-to-Air Missiles Program (PMA-259)

Tomahawk Weapons System Program (PMA-280)

Strike Planning and Execution Systems Program (PMA-281)

The following programs will transition from the former PEO for Integrated Warfare Systems (IWS):

Surface Ship Weapons Program (3.0)

Terminal Defense Systems (11.0)

NATO Seasparrow Program (12.0)

Note: Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) from the Missile Defense Agency is expected to transition in FY2028.

"Munitions are the cornerstone of the Navy’s lethality and our ability to project power and deter aggression globally," said Paul Mann, interim PAE Munitions. "Our efforts will be centered on five key goals: improving supply chain visibility, informing portfolio resource allocation, increasing our buying power, aligning our workforce, and ensuring financial rigor." The PAE model represents the new operational standard for the Navy’s acquisition enterprise, injecting urgency and a relentless focus on delivery speed. These organizational changes align with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s directive to transform into a warfighting acquisition system—treating acquisition as a core warfighting function that enables continuous adaptation and improvement of the Navy’s global capabilities.