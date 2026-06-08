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    Take charge of your health: men’s preventive services covered by TRICARE

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    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2026

    Courtesy Story

    Defense Health Agency

    When’s the last time you went to the doctor for a check-up? Now’s a great time to check in on your health and learn about the men’s health and preventive services that TRICARE covers. TRICARE covers a range of screenings and services designed to keep you healthy at every stage of life.

    “Men’s health needs change at every stage of life, and preventive care is one of the best tools for staying ahead of potential issues,” said Jeannine Pickrell, MS, RN, Director of Population Health at the TRICARE Health Plan. “TRICARE covers key screenings and services to make it easier for men to stay on top of their healthcare needs.”

    Cancer screenings Catching cancer early gives you the best chance for successful treatment. TRICARE covers two key screenings for men.

    Prostate cancer TRICARE covers annual digital rectal exams and prostate-specific antigen, or PSA, testing. You may qualify if you’re:

    1. Age 50 or older with at least a 10-year life expectancy
    2. Age 45 or older with a father, brother, or son diagnosed with prostate cancer before age 65
    3. African American and age 45 or older, regardless of family history
    4. Age 40 or older with two or more family members who have had prostate cancer

    Talk with your provider about whether PSA testing is right for you. Visit Prostate Cancer Exams to learn more.

    Testicular cancer TRICARE covers annual testicular cancer exams for men ages 13–39 who have a history of cryptorchidism, orchiopexy, or testicular atrophy.

    Mental healthcare Your mental health matters just as much as your physical health. TRICARE covers a range of mental health resources and services, as described in the TRICARE Choices in the United States Handbook. These include support for suicide prevention

    Visit Mental Health to explore all available resources.

    Sexual health Sexual health is an important part of your overall well-being. TRICARE offers resources to help you stay informed and protected. Topics include:

    1. HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment
    2. Sexually transmitted infection prevention

    Surgical sterilization TRICARE covers vasectomies. TRICARE may also cover surgical sterilization reversal if your provider determines it’s medically necessary due to a disease or injury. Learn more at Surgical Sterilization.

    Take the next step Don’t wait for a problem to see your provider. Schedule your preventive screenings today.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 15:45
    Story ID: 567250
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 21
    Downloads: 0

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    TAGS

    Preventive
    TRICARE
    Men's Health
    Testicular cancer
    Prostate Cancer
    Cancer Screenings

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