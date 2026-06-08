Building a Culture of Safety at Kenner

Photo By Shanita Dorsey | Craig Brown, Safety and Occupational Health Manager at Kenner Army Health Clinic,...... read more read more Photo By Shanita Dorsey | Craig Brown, Safety and Occupational Health Manager at Kenner Army Health Clinic, inspects an automated external defibrillator (AED) during a routine safety check. Regular inspections help ensure emergency equipment remains ready for use and support a safe environment for staff, patients, and visitors. see less | View Image Page

Safety is often most noticeable when something goes wrong. At Kenner Army Health Clinic, the goal is to prevent those situations from happening in the first place.



From conducting inspections and supporting fire drills to identifying hazards and assessing risks, workplace safety is a daily effort aimed at protecting employees and supporting the mission.



"Most people don't see the work that happens behind the scenes to keep a healthcare facility operating safely," said Craig Brown, Kenner's Safety and Occupational Health Manager. "Every inspection, fire drill, hazard correction, and risk assessment helps ensure our patients receive care in a safe environment and our staff go home in the same condition they arrived."



Safety concerns in a healthcare environment range from fire safety and workplace violence prevention to emergency preparedness and the proper use of equipment and materials.



"In healthcare, even small hazards can affect patient care, staff safety, and mission readiness," Brown said.

Many workplace injuries are preventable and often result from complacency, rushing, or overlooking hazards in the workplace.



"A strong safety culture starts with personal accountability," Brown said.



That commitment to safety was recently demonstrated during a fire drill at Kenner Army Health Clinic. The exercise allowed participants to practice emergency procedures, assess response efforts, and identify opportunities for improvement in a controlled environment.



As National Safety Month serves as a reminder of the role everyone plays in workplace safety, Brown hopes employees remember one simple message.



"If you see something unsafe, do something about it," Brown said. "Small actions can prevent major incidents."