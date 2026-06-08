Photo By Amanda Sliva | Fifty-two aspiring leaders from the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division were recognized during a June 3 event at China Lake, California. The participants presented their capstone projects before graduating, celebrating the conclusion of their 18-month journey in the command's Leadership EDGE program. (U.S. Navy photo by Amanda Sliva) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Amanda Sliva | Fifty-two aspiring leaders from the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division were...... read more read more

Capstones to commencement: Leadership EDGE cohorts cross the finish line

After 18 months of intensive training, 74 aspiring leaders from Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division faced their final challenge: presenting their capstone projects at Point Mugu and China Lake events on June 2 and 3.

The successful showcase served as the final requirement of the program and was immediately followed by graduation ceremonies celebrating the cohorts' achievements.

The event was a critical milestone, allowing participants to demonstrate how they translated more than 210 hours of training into real-world, actionable solutions. Projects focused on core command concepts, such as building high-performing teams and simplifying strategic planning.

Emceed by Nathaniel Smith at Point Mugu and Thea Snelgrove at China Lake, the ceremonies featured remarks from senior leadership and reflections from graduates Robert Grabendike, John Marcozzi, Kalyn Shubnell and Ann Obligation, who spoke about how the program transformed their perspectives on leadership.

This graduating cohort pressed through the 18-month program through some unprecedented organizational and environmental challenges.

Genesis Johnson, NAWCWD chief of staff and operations, underscored the vital role the graduates will play in navigating an unpredictable future.

"As NAWCWD Commander Rear Adm. Keith Hash has continually emphasized this year, 2026 is a 'year of change.' We are navigating significant organizational shifts and, candidly, a great deal of uncertainty," Johnson said. "Investing in your growth is one of the most significant contributions that you can make -that we have made -in the future of our organization."

At Point Mugu, Mark Roth, technical and deputy director of the Spectrum Warfare Department, emphasized how the program was well structured and layered, applauding the cohorts’ ability to put theory into practice.

"My mind is full! You all taught me new lessons during your poster board sessions," Roth told the graduates. "I particularly enjoyed hearing how understanding yourself helped you listen to and value the inputs from each of your team members."

Roth also praised the graduates' ability to break down the Navy's "Get Real, Get Better" principles to make them understandable to their teammates. "My challenge to you is to embody your learning into the culture of our command," he said.

The events also recognized the program coaches, the Human Capital Development Department and the Organizational Development staff who supported the graduates throughout their journey.

In her closing remarks, Johnson expressed her ultimate confidence in the class. "I look forward to seeing the remarkable impact you will make," she said.

Ready to take the next step in your own leadership journey? The next application cycle for the Leadership EDGE program opens in August.