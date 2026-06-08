163d, Where Families Serve Together

Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Aldrich Aldana and Tech. Sgt. Jerico Aldana, serve side by side in the 163d Maintenance Group, March Air Reserve Base, Calif., June 3, 2026. Jerico was born at March when the installation still operated a fully functioning hospital in the 1980s. Growing up, the brothers watched their father serve in the Air Force and were inspired to follow in his footsteps, continuing a family legacy of military service. Jerico joined in 2011, and after a few years of service, he drove his brother, Aldrich, to the recruiters’ office in 2016 to join too. (U.S. Air National Guard Photograph by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding) see less | View Image Page

MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, Calif. — Every organization talks about culture. Few can point to it as clearly as the 163d Attack Wing can. Here, culture is reflected not in surveys or retention reports, but in the family names that continuously appear across the unit’s roster. Fathers and daughters, siblings, and husbands and wives serve side by side, with many inspiring the next generation of their families to join the wing as well.

"The fact that we have so many family members in the 163d is a testament to the culture of our wing," said Chief Master Sgt. Ryan Williams, command chief of the 163d Attack Wing. "An organization where people encourage their family members to join tells me that our members believe in our meaningful purpose, equitable opportunities, and the dignified and supportive treatment of our people."

When people spend years serving in an organization and then encourage their children, spouses, or other loved ones to join, it reflects something greater than job satisfaction. It reflects trust. It reflects pride. It reflects confidence that the people and culture surrounding them will support those they care about most. That culture has helped create something many members describe as more than a workplace or military unit. It has created a sense of belonging.

As stories were gathered for this article, family names surfaced repeatedly as examples of the wing's strong sense of community. Aldana, Robinson, Izumi, Reeder, Crandell, and many others represent families whose ties to the organization span generations. There was no shortage of members willing to share their experiences, a testament to the pride they take in being part of the wing.

Among them are Tech. Sgt. Jerico Aldana and Tech. Sgt. Aldrich Aldana, who serve side by side in the 163d Maintenance Group. Jerico was born at March Air Force Base when the installation still operated a fully functioning hospital in the 1980s. Growing up, the brothers watched their father serve in the Air Force and were inspired to follow in his footsteps, continuing a family legacy of military service.

Stories like the Aldanas are reflected across the wing, including Lt. Col. Jennifer Covington, 163d ATKW inspector general.

"The 163d has truly been a second family to me," Covington said. "I grew up here watching my dad serve, and over the years, my sisters, my husband, and now the next generation of our family have become part of this wing.”

The military provided opportunities, friendships, and experiences that shaped her family's life, but she says the wing itself is what kept them connected.

"There's something special about serving alongside people you respect, and in a place that genuinely feels like home," Covington said.

The culture that keeps families connected to the wing extends beyond mission readiness. Members describe an environment where Airmen are valued as people first, and where genuine relationships create a support network that lasts well beyond drill weekends and duty hours.

Airmen in the 163d ATKW know whom to call when life becomes difficult. Teammates step forward during personal hardships, and asking for help is met with support rather than judgment.

Williams said what strengthens families is also what makes a team successful.

“Many attributes you find in high-functioning teams are also found in our Grizzly Families. It’s an environment where differences are respected, communication is open, and everyone feels valued, leading to stronger collaboration and resilience in both teams and families. Whether you identify with the Grizzly Family or the Grizzly Team, we are really talking about the same qualities that make the Grizzlys great!”

Across the wing, these qualities are evident in the family names that continue to appear on the unit roster, generation after generation. More than a coincidence, they serve as a reflection of a culture members trust enough to recommend to their sons, daughters, spouses, siblings, and closest friends. For many Airmen, that may be the clearest measure of what makes the 163d special.