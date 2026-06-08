NUWC Division, Keyport Employee Spotlight Edward Villegas

Photo By Frank Kaminski | Sustaining our warfighting advantage requires a dedicated team of experts committed to Fleet readiness. Among these experts is NUWC Division, Keyport Supply Systems Analyst Edward Villegas, known for his strong work ethic, attention to detail, growth mindset and commitment to the success of his team. see less | View Image Page

Sustaining our warfighting advantage requires a dedicated team of experts committed to Fleet readiness. Among these experts is NUWC Division, Keyport Supply Systems Analyst Edward Villegas, known for his strong work ethic, attention to detail, growth mindset and commitment to the success of his team.

“Edward stands out for his exceptional initiative and a strong desire to learn,” said his supervisor. “He is consistently eager to assist his colleagues. His proactive and helpful attitude, combined with his enthusiasm for taking on new challenges, makes him a valuable asset to Keyport.”

A coworker added, “He shows up to work every day with a great attitude and an eagerness to achieve. Whether it’s being boots on the ground in the warehouse for material or learning a new job tasking altogether, he does it with a positive attitude and he does it properly the first time. Edward’s attention to detail helps ensure anything he works on will be completed accurately and efficiently.”

Edward was born and raised in San Lorenzo, California. After finishing high school, he worked for a year in Silicon Valley, helping develop some early artificial intelligence models. Following in the footsteps of his grandfather, who had been an airborne Ranger in the Korean War, he then decided to enlist in the military. He went on to serve five years in the Navy as an airman aboard USS Nimitz (CVN 68).

For the next four years, Edward worked as a logistics analyst and lead warehouse specialist contactor at Keyport. In 2024, he began working as a Keyport civilian, first as a supply technician and then as a supply systems analyst.

Edward's work in inventory management and supply systems analysis directly supports the second and third Naval Sea Systems Command Enterprise Strategy lines of effort: “Generate Readiness” and “Generate, Capture, and Use Data.”

Outside of work, Edward enjoys spending time with his wife of nearly ten years, their two boys, two dogs and five chickens. He is also an avid cook, a foodie, a San Francisco 49ers fan and a coffee “fiend.”