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    NORAD INTERCEPTS AIRCRAFT VIOLATING AIRSPACE OVER NEW YORK

    UNITED STATES

    06.08.2026

    Courtesy Story

    CONR-1AF (AFNORTH and AFSPACE)   

    NORAD INTERCEPTS AIRCRAFT VIOLATING AIRSPACE OVER NEW YORK
    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) F-16 fighter aircraft intercepted a general aviation aircraft that violated Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) airspace near Keansburg, New Jersey, on June 8, 2026, at approximately 9: 30 p.m. EDT.

    The civilian aircraft was safely escorted out of the area by NORAD aircraft after drawing the pilot’s attention.

    Should NORAD aircraft intercept a general aviation aircraft, the pilot should immediately come up on frequency 121.5 or 243.0 and turn around to reverse course until receiving additional instructions on one of those frequencies.

    The Continental U.S. NORAD Region, at Tyndall AFB, is the operational lead for this NORAD mission.

    For more information about General Aviation and TFRs visit https://www.norad.mil/General-Aviation/

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 22:50
    Story ID: 567203
    Location: US
    Web Views: 50
    Downloads: 0

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