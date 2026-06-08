20th Air Force commander visits Malmstrom AFB Your browser does not support the audio element.

MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, Mont. – U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Stacy Jo Huser, 20th Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Nicholas Taylor, 20 AF command chief master sergeant, visited the 341st Missile Wing at Malmstrom Air Force Base, June 1-2, 2026, to meet with Airmen and discuss the mission.



Over the two-day visit, Huser and Taylor made a point of speaking with Airmen at every level of the wing. They watched how the operations, maintenance, security forces and mission support functions work in concert to cover a missile complex of roughly 13,800 square miles, and they sat down with missileers, defenders, maintainers and support personnel to hear directly about the demands and realities of the mission.



“Our Airmen at Malmstrom are at the tip of the spear, maintaining a continuous alert posture in an increasingly complex security environment,” said Huser. “The strength of our strategic deterrence relies on the seamless integration of every defender, maintainer, operator and support Airman executing this mission every day.”



The leaders visited the Wing Operations Center, observed counter-small unmanned aircraft systems (C-sUAS) capabilities employed by Defenders, and operated an MH-139A Grey Wolf flight simulator alongside Airmen of the 40th Helicopter Squadron. At the missile alert facility feeding operations section, Malmstrom's missile chefs held a cooking contest to demonstrate the range and quality of food service available to personnel working in the missile fields.



"The thing I ask of all leaders is to make sure you are taking care of your people," said Huser. "They're going to work hard for you because you took care of them."



The visit provided an opportunity for Huser and Taylor to see how the 341 MW sustains a state of readiness while operating and maintaining the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile weapon system.



Huser also held a commander's call before a standing-room-only crowd at the Grizzly Bend, where she discussed mission priorities across the ICBM enterprise. At the commander’s call, Taylor encouraged Airmen to stay focused on the elements of the mission within their own control.



"What can I control? I can have a good attitude when I come into work," Taylor said. "Our Air Force is rooted in great values — service, integrity and excellence in all we do. You can apply those to your own life. Don't spend your time focused on what you can't control. What you can control is the atmosphere of your team. You can be positive. Focus on what's positive, and the things within your sphere."



The visit strengthened the connection between the numbered air force and the Airmen carrying out the mission each day. Seeing operations up close, and talking to the people behind the mission, gave the command team even greater insight into the day-to-day operations of the wing.