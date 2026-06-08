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    Nevada Guard signal unit conduct cold-load training for Desert Forge 2026

    RENO-STEAD, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2026

    Story by Pfc. Chris Lara Martinez 

    106th Public Affairs Detachment

    Nevada Guard signal unit conduct cold-load training for Desert Forge 2026
    STEAD, Nev.—U.S. Army soldiers from the 422nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced, Alpha Company, completed cold-load training with soldiers from the 991st Aviation Troop Command. They trained in preparation for Exercise Desert Forge 2026, an annual training exercise scheduled for the Nevada Army National Guard. Soldiers loaded personnel and equipment onto a powered-down CH-47 Chinook, practicing aviation procedures and safety protocols. The 422nd ESB-E will deliver tactical communications, and network operations support for field units during Desert Forge. “Sometimes soldiers aren’t familiar with the aircraft,” said Staff Sgt. Robert Hamon, a Chinook helicopter repairer assigned to 1st Battalion, 189th Aviation Regiment, Delta Company. “By conducting these cold-load trainings, they can become familiar with the aircraft. They also learn how to properly load and where the safety equipment is when the rotors are turning.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 18:12
    Story ID: 567178
    Location: RENO-STEAD, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 27
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nevada Guard signal unit conduct cold-load training for Desert Forge 2026, by PFC Chris Lara Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    422nd ESB-E Cold-Load Training

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    battle ready
    battle tested
    Battle Born
    Adaptability Wins
    Desert Forge 2026

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