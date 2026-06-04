Behind the Lens - 103rd PAD Welcomes New Talent

The Montana Army National Guard's 103rd Public Affairs Detachment recently welcomed Specialists Daniel Temme and Ishmael Perin. Their experiences, accomplishments, and ambitions will help strengthen the unit's mission of telling our story. While both Soldiers have diverse backgrounds, they share a common thread: a willingness to embrace new challenges and pursue new opportunities within the Montana Army National Guard. Their transition into Public Affairs demonstrates that military service is not always a straight path and that Soldiers can continue to grow, develop new skills, and explore different career fields throughout their time in uniform.

Temme, originally from Billings and now residing in Bozeman, previously served as a Cavalry Scout with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 163rd Infantry Regiment. During his 5½ years of service, he earned the Air Assault Badge and graduated from Montana State University with degrees in mechanical engineering and film and photography. Outside the military, he enjoys skiing, mountaineering, traveling, and photography. Looking ahead, Temme hopes to become a Non-Commissioned Officer, complete a combat deployment, start a family, and eventually teach film and photography while operating his own production company.

Perin, a Missoula native, brings his own unique experiences to the detachment. Before joining the 103rd PAD, he served with the 1063rd Support Maintenance Company and previously held an Infantry military occupational specialty. His accomplishments include competing as a scholarship athlete at the University of Montana and graduating from the Montana Law Enforcement Academy. When not in uniform, Perin enjoys hiking, skiing, camping, hunting, golfing, and playing guitar and harmonica. His future goals include earning a bachelor's degree in accounting, making the U.S. National Rugby Team, and continuing to challenge himself through military service, including pursuing Special Forces Assessment and Selection and earning the Green Beret.

For the 103rd PAD, both Soldiers bring more than just technical skills and military experience. They bring fresh perspectives. As Public Affairs specialists, they will help capture and share the training, missions, and achievements of Guardsmen across the state through photography, videography, and journalism. Their move also highlights opportunities available to Soldiers throughout the Montana Army National Guard. Changing military specialties can allow Soldiers to pursue new interests, gain additional training, and continue serving in ways that align with their evolving personal and professional goals. Whether a Soldier is interested in communications, aviation, logistics, intelligence, cyber operations, or countless other career fields, opportunities exist to explore new paths while remaining part of the Guard team and protectors of their communities.

#WhatDidYouDoThisWeekend #TheMontanaWay #AlwaysReadyAlwaysThere.

Story Courtesy of Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Hoffert, 1889th BDE Public Affairs NCO, and Photos Courtesy of the 103rd PAD.