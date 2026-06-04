Madigan Launches Hospital Grand Rounds with Discussion on Medical Readiness

Photo By Sean Hall | JOINT BASE LEWIS-McCHORD, Wash. — Pictured: Col. James "Jimmy" Watts, commander and...... read more read more Photo By Sean Hall | JOINT BASE LEWIS-McCHORD, Wash. — Pictured: Col. James "Jimmy" Watts, commander and director of Madigan Army Medical Center, speaks during the medical center's inaugural Hospital Grand Rounds on June 5, 2026, in Madigan's Letterman Auditorium at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. The town hall-style discussion, titled "What Is Medical Readiness?" brought together military and civilian staff to discuss the role of medical readiness in supporting warfighters, beneficiaries and the Military Health System. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE LEWIS-McCHORD, Wash. — Madigan Army Medical Center launched a new approach to leader engagement and professional development June 5, 2026, during its most recent Hospital Grand Rounds, a town hall-style discussion led by Col. James "Jimmy" Watts, commander and director of Madigan Army Medical Center.



Hosted in Letterman Auditorium and streamed live via Microsoft Teams, the session, titled "What Is Medical Readiness?" brought together military and civilian staff members from across the organization to discuss the role of medical readiness in supporting warfighters, beneficiaries and the Military Health System.



The Hospital Grand Rounds format represents a departure from traditional Leader Professional Development presentations by emphasizing dialogue, transparency and direct engagement between leaders and staff. The event provided an opportunity for personnel attending in person and virtually to hear directly from senior leaders, ask questions and gain a deeper understanding of Madigan's strategic priorities.



"Medical readiness is the foundation of everything we do," Watts said. "Whether caring for active-duty service members, family members, retirees or veterans, every member of the Madigan team contributes to a medically ready force and a ready medical force. These discussions help connect our daily work to the larger mission and ensure we remain focused on delivering safe, high-quality care while supporting readiness."



During the discussion, Watts explained that medical readiness extends beyond deployment-related healthcare and encompasses patient care, clinical excellence, workforce development and operational preparedness. He emphasized the connection between healthcare delivery and the military's ability to generate and sustain combat-ready forces.



Staff members participated throughout the session, discussing organizational priorities, challenges facing military healthcare and opportunities to strengthen Madigan's support to service members and their families. The interactive format encouraged open communication and allowed leaders to address questions directly from the workforce.



The event also highlighted the importance of fostering a shared understanding of Madigan's mission within the Department of War Health Agency and Military Health System. Leaders noted that informed and engaged healthcare professionals are essential to maintaining the standards of care and readiness expected of one of the Department of War's premier academic military medical centers.



Hospital Grand Rounds is expected to continue as a recurring forum for leader engagement, professional development and discussion of issues affecting military medicine and healthcare delivery.

By creating opportunities for direct communication between leaders and staff, Madigan aims to strengthen organizational alignment, promote professional growth and reinforce its commitment to supporting the readiness of the nation's warfighters while delivering safe, high-quality care to beneficiaries throughout the Pacific Northwest.