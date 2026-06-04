Michigan Army National Guard Soldiers Compete in Annual Transportation Truck Rodeo

Photo By Sgt. Dana Vermilye | U.S. Army Soldiers of the 246th Transportation Battalion, Michigan Army National Guard, prepare for the straight-line backing event during the battalion’s annual Truck Rodeo competition at Camp Grayling, Mich., June 2, 2026. The Truck Rodeo event is a ten-team competition with two Soldiers per team, competing in multiple events and being evaluated on both physical strength and truck driving skills while building morale and skills proficiency within the battalion. Annual training is the two-week yearly training period conducted by all National Guard members to ensure mission-readiness by improving the skill level of Soldiers and Airmen with military duties.(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Dana Vermilye) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Sgt. Dana Vermilye | U.S. Army Soldiers of the 246th Transportation Battalion, Michigan Army National...... read more read more

CAMP GRAYLING, Mich. — Soldiers assigned to the Michigan Army National Guard's 246th Transportation Battalion competed in the Annual Truck Rodeo at Camp Grayling on June 2, 2026.

The Truck Rodeo is a 10-team (two per team) competition designed to challenge Soldiers in both physical fitness and tactical driving skills while promoting professional development, teamwork, and esprit de corps across the battalion.

More than 20 Soldiers from across the Battalion competed in the event.

Throughout the event, Soldiers demonstrated their proficiency behind the wheel and their ability to perform under pressure in a series of competitive events. The rodeo provided an opportunity for transportation professionals to showcase their skills while fostering healthy competition among participating units.

Events in the rodeo included serpentine weave, straight-line backing, 90-degree docking, loading simulation, high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicle push/preventive maintenance checks and services (PMCS), tire flip, trivia, and tug-of-war.

"We're giving our truck drivers an opportunity to showcase their skills and promote excellence within the organization and build resilience," said U.S. Army Maj. Melody Taylor, commander of the 246th Transportation Battalion. "We have companies here watching their teams compete and represent their units, which helps build camaraderie and unit pride."

In addition to highlighting technical expertise, the event strengthened relationships among Soldiers and leaders from across the battalion. Teams were supported by fellow Soldiers and leadership throughout the competition, creating an atmosphere focused on teamwork, mentorship, and unit pride.

"It’s good morale and great seeing leaders engaged in all the events," said U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Wesley Baldwin.

The Annual Truck Rodeo serves as both a training opportunity and a morale-building event, reinforcing the 246th Transportation Battalion's commitment to readiness, professionalism, and excellence in transportation operations while recognizing the skills and dedication of its Soldiers.