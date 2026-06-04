Oklahoma and Minnesota Airmen enhance joint readiness during Exercise Thunderwolf

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Caitlin Carnes | An engineering installation Airman with the 137th Special Operations Wing, Oklahoma Air National Guard, conducts antenna training at Exercise Thunderwolf, Camp Gruber Training Center, Oklahoma, April 28, 2026. Each unit integrated their technical expertise in a simulated deployed environment to enhance rapid-response capabilities and ensure that command and control networks are operational anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Tech. Sgt. Caitlin Carnes) see less | View Image Page

CAMP GRUBER, Okla. – More than 170 engineering installation Airmen from the Oklahoma and Minnesota Air National Guard converged for a high-intensity readiness event, Exercise Thunderwolf, Camp Gruber Training Center, April 26-30, 2026.

The first half of the week focused on high-level on-the-job training, allowing Airmen to sharpen the technical skills required for the mission. This phase included specialized vehicle operations, cabling, antenna installation and tower maintenance. The controlled environment provided a vital window to finalize upgrade training and codify best practices. Beyond the engineering tasks, the Airmen rotated through base defense and Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear training, ensuring they could survive and operate in degraded conditions.

“It builds a lot of familiarity because most units don't know who they're deploying with when we do trainings like these,” said a radar, airfields and weather systems technician assigned to the 137th Special Operations Wing. “We get to build that camaraderie of having friendly competition and getting to work with each other.”

A primary objective of Exercise Thunderwolf was the seamless integration of the two units. Working side-by-side through high-pressure scenarios allowed the Oklahoma and Minnesota teams to blend into one, ironing out logistical and tactical friction points well before mobilizing. This collaborative environment was essential for building the professional rapport and interoperability required for long-term mission success downrange.

“We always talk about ‘work hard, play hard,’” said 205th Engineering Installation Squadron Commander Lieutenant Col. Dennie French, Oklahoma Air National Guard. “The work hard happens during the scenario. We try to break stuff and push people to the limits to build that excellence into our teams.”

The exercise reached its crescendo during the scenario when the atmosphere shifted from training to a volatile, simulated combat environment. Airmen were forced to balance the technical precision of fiber optic splicing and tower climbs with the immediate demands of force protection, reacting in real time to drone surveillance, chemical hazards and enemy combatants.

“Iron sharpens iron,” French said. “We try to find the best units to train with. They teach us how to do stuff, we teach them how to do stuff and it just makes everybody better.”

The final day of the exercise shifted from tactical application to a spirited competition, pitting the two squadrons against one another in a series of technical and physical challenges to win the coveted golden pickax.

The joint nature of Exercise Thunderwolf served as a critical training ground for more than just technical validation; it solidified the operational camaraderie between Oklahoma and Minnesota engineering installation Airmen. As these two squadrons prepared for a joint deployment, the exercise provided the essential window needed to synchronize workflows, standardize complex procedures and rapidly deploy mission-critical communication systems to the warfighter anytime, anywhere.