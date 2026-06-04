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    USARPAC's 1st TIAD Strengthens Cyber Readiness, Partnerships During Marara 26

    USARPAC's 1st TIAD Strengthens Cyber Readiness, Partnerships During Marara 26

    Photo By Capt. Avery Smith | Servicemembers participating in a capture-the-flag exercise work together to complete...... read more read more

    FRENCH POLYNESIA

    06.06.2026

    Story by Capt. Avery Smith 

    1st Theater Information Advantage Detachment

    USARPAC's 1st TIAD Strengthens Cyber Readiness, Partnerships During Marara 26
    TAHITI, French Polynesia — Soldiers assigned to the 1st Theater Information Advantage
    Detachment (TIAD), U.S. Army Pacific's newest information advantage organization and the first
    unit of its kind in the theater, participated in the Marara Cyber Challenge for the first time during
    Exercise Marara 26, working alongside military, government and civilian cyber professionals from
    across the Indo-Pacific to strengthen cyber readiness and build multinational partnerships.

    Marara 26, a multinational exercise led by the French Armed Forces in French Polynesia, brings
    together partner nations from across the Pacific to improve interoperability, enhance collective
    readiness and strengthen regional security cooperation. This year's exercise expanded into the
    cyber domain with the addition of the Marara Cyber Challenge, providing participants an opportunity
    to tackle realistic cyber threats while sharing expertise with international partners.

    The challenge brought together participants from the United States, France, the Pacific Response
    Group (PRG), a regional multinational emergency response organization, and other partner
    organizations to solve cyber defense problems in a collaborative environment designed to test
    technical skills, communication and teamwork.

    "The Marara Cyber Challenge is a capture-the-flag event," said U.S. Army Capt. Noah Demoes, a
    cyber capabilities developer assigned to the 1st TIAD. "We work together as a joint team to
    integrate our tactics, techniques and procedures to identify vulnerabilities."

    While the challenge focused on cybersecurity, participants said its greatest value was the
    opportunity to learn from international partners and gain exposure to different approaches to cyber
    operations.

    "It helps us understand different points of view and ways of completing the task at hand," said U.S.
    Army Staff Sgt. Lawrence Cook, a cyber operations specialist assigned to the 1st TIAD.

    Throughout the event, multinational teams worked together to defend networks, solve technical
    challenges and share expertise. Participants exchanged knowledge and gained a better
    understanding of how partner nations approach cyber defense.

    "Their level of knowledge on cyber operations," said U.S. Army Capt. Jermell Chester, an
    electromagnetic warfare officer assigned to the 1st TIAD. "They have an immense amount of
    knowledge, and they've been able to shed light on things for us as well."

    French Army Sgt. Erwan, assigned to the Army Forces in French Polynesia, said the cyber
    component reflects the growing importance of cybersecurity across the region.

    "Cyber has become more and more important," Erwan said. "Seeing how nations work on a
    capture-the-flag challenge can improve each other's knowledge."

    Participants also worked through language barriers and differing approaches to cyber operations,
    challenges they said ultimately strengthened communication and teamwork.

    "We learn how other people work, and sometimes we discover new ways of seeing things," Erwan
    said.

    As teams progressed through the challenge, collaboration consistently proved to be the key to
    success.

    "The more that we collaborated, the more efficient we were at achieving the end state," Demoes
    said. "We each bring a unique background, and usually that background helps at one piece of the
    puzzle."

    Beyond technical training, participants built professional relationships that they said will continue
    after the exercise concludes.

    "We know these people now," Cook said. "We have their contacts, and we can always schedule
    different times to train. Being that it's cyber, we don't have to come here to do it. We can do it
    online."

    Those relationships support one of the primary objectives of multinational exercises throughout the
    Indo-Pacific: building trust and strengthening partnerships before real-world challenges emerge.

    "I think participation in this exercise is something that I would advocate for moving forward,"
    Demoes said. "Not just for the experience and gaining more technical experience but building that
    rapport and trust among different nations."

    As cyber threats continue to evolve, the Marara Cyber Challenge demonstrated that effective cyber
    defense depends not only on technical expertise, but also on strong partnerships. Through
    collaboration and shared learning, Soldiers from the 1st TIAD and their multinational partners
    strengthened both their cyber readiness and their ability to operate together across the Indo-Pacific.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.06.2026 06:11
    Story ID: 567025
    Location: PF
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARPAC's 1st TIAD Strengthens Cyber Readiness, Partnerships During Marara 26, by CPT Avery Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    USARPAC's 1st TIAD Strengthens Cyber Readiness, Partnerships During Marara 26
    USARPAC's 1st TIAD Strengthens Cyber Readiness, Partnerships During Marara 26
    USARPAC's 1st TIAD Strengthens Cyber Readiness, Partnerships During Marara 26
    USARPAC's 1st TIAD Strengthens Cyber Readiness, Partnerships During Marara 26
    USARPAC's 1st TIAD Strengthens Cyber Readiness, Partnerships During Marara 26

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