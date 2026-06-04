Photo By Capt. Avery Smith | Servicemembers participating in a capture-the-flag exercise work together to complete...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Avery Smith | Servicemembers participating in a capture-the-flag exercise work together to complete the Cyber Challenge in Tahiti, June 5, 2026. MARARA 26 is a French-led multinational exercise in French Polynesia that enhances interoperability and strengthens humanitarian assistance and disaster response capabilities among Indo-Pacific allies and partners. The exercise brings together military forces from across the region to improve readiness, strengthen relationships, and build collective crisis response capacity. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Avery Smith) see less | View Image Page

USARPAC's 1st TIAD Strengthens Cyber Readiness, Partnerships During Marara 26 Your browser does not support the audio element.

TAHITI, French Polynesia — Soldiers assigned to the 1st Theater Information Advantage

Detachment (TIAD), U.S. Army Pacific's newest information advantage organization and the first

unit of its kind in the theater, participated in the Marara Cyber Challenge for the first time during

Exercise Marara 26, working alongside military, government and civilian cyber professionals from

across the Indo-Pacific to strengthen cyber readiness and build multinational partnerships.



Marara 26, a multinational exercise led by the French Armed Forces in French Polynesia, brings

together partner nations from across the Pacific to improve interoperability, enhance collective

readiness and strengthen regional security cooperation. This year's exercise expanded into the

cyber domain with the addition of the Marara Cyber Challenge, providing participants an opportunity

to tackle realistic cyber threats while sharing expertise with international partners.



The challenge brought together participants from the United States, France, the Pacific Response

Group (PRG), a regional multinational emergency response organization, and other partner

organizations to solve cyber defense problems in a collaborative environment designed to test

technical skills, communication and teamwork.



"The Marara Cyber Challenge is a capture-the-flag event," said U.S. Army Capt. Noah Demoes, a

cyber capabilities developer assigned to the 1st TIAD. "We work together as a joint team to

integrate our tactics, techniques and procedures to identify vulnerabilities."



While the challenge focused on cybersecurity, participants said its greatest value was the

opportunity to learn from international partners and gain exposure to different approaches to cyber

operations.



"It helps us understand different points of view and ways of completing the task at hand," said U.S.

Army Staff Sgt. Lawrence Cook, a cyber operations specialist assigned to the 1st TIAD.



Throughout the event, multinational teams worked together to defend networks, solve technical

challenges and share expertise. Participants exchanged knowledge and gained a better

understanding of how partner nations approach cyber defense.



"Their level of knowledge on cyber operations," said U.S. Army Capt. Jermell Chester, an

electromagnetic warfare officer assigned to the 1st TIAD. "They have an immense amount of

knowledge, and they've been able to shed light on things for us as well."



French Army Sgt. Erwan, assigned to the Army Forces in French Polynesia, said the cyber

component reflects the growing importance of cybersecurity across the region.



"Cyber has become more and more important," Erwan said. "Seeing how nations work on a

capture-the-flag challenge can improve each other's knowledge."



Participants also worked through language barriers and differing approaches to cyber operations,

challenges they said ultimately strengthened communication and teamwork.



"We learn how other people work, and sometimes we discover new ways of seeing things," Erwan

said.



As teams progressed through the challenge, collaboration consistently proved to be the key to

success.



"The more that we collaborated, the more efficient we were at achieving the end state," Demoes

said. "We each bring a unique background, and usually that background helps at one piece of the

puzzle."



Beyond technical training, participants built professional relationships that they said will continue

after the exercise concludes.



"We know these people now," Cook said. "We have their contacts, and we can always schedule

different times to train. Being that it's cyber, we don't have to come here to do it. We can do it

online."



Those relationships support one of the primary objectives of multinational exercises throughout the

Indo-Pacific: building trust and strengthening partnerships before real-world challenges emerge.



"I think participation in this exercise is something that I would advocate for moving forward,"

Demoes said. "Not just for the experience and gaining more technical experience but building that

rapport and trust among different nations."



As cyber threats continue to evolve, the Marara Cyber Challenge demonstrated that effective cyber

defense depends not only on technical expertise, but also on strong partnerships. Through

collaboration and shared learning, Soldiers from the 1st TIAD and their multinational partners

strengthened both their cyber readiness and their ability to operate together across the Indo-Pacific.