NAVFAC Atlantic Awards $90 Million Contract to Support Navy Facility Sustainment

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic awarded a $90 million firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to Jacobs/HDR, a joint venture based in Arlington, Virginia, in support of the Navy’s facility sustainment, restoration and modernization program.

The contract supports Navy efforts to assess, prioritize and maintain facility and utility infrastructure across installations. Work will include facility and utility infrastructure condition assessments in support of the Navy’s condition-based maintenance program, including the Infrastructure Condition Assessment Program and Integrated Priority List development.

Services under the contract also may include engineering studies, surveys, inspections and assessments; linear segmentation and inventory management for Navy linear facility assets; development of training materials, handbooks and manuals; support for electronic operation and maintenance support information; facility recommissioning and retro-commissioning; measurement and verification planning; facilities management initiatives; project planning documents; and geospatial information and services.

The work supports the Navy’s ability to make informed, data-driven infrastructure decisions by identifying facility conditions, documenting requirements and helping prioritize sustainment, restoration and modernization investments. These efforts help ensure shore infrastructure remains reliable, efficient and ready to support mission requirements.

For the warfighter, effective facility sustainment is a readiness issue. The Navy depends on safe, functional and mission-capable installations to support training, maintenance, logistics, operations and personnel readiness. By helping identify infrastructure requirements and prioritize investments, this contract supports the shore foundation needed to enable fleet operations worldwide.

Work will be performed at Navy installations worldwide, with specific locations identified in individual task orders. Work is expected to be completed by June 2031.

The contract includes a 12-month base period and four one-year option periods. If all options are exercised, the contract period will not exceed 60 months and the maximum value will be $90 million.

Fiscal 2026 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds totaling $10,000 will be obligated for the minimum guarantee and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The contract was competitively procured through SAM.gov, with one offer received. Jacobs/HDR was selected in accordance with 40 U.S.C. Chapter 11, Selection of Architects and Engineers. Selection criteria included specialized experience, professional qualifications, past performance, quality control, program management, capacity and firm location, commitment to small business, and volume of work.

NAVFAC Atlantic, headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity. The contract number is N62470-26-D-0008.

Through contracting actions such as this, NAVFAC Atlantic provides the acquisition and technical oversight required to translate Navy infrastructure requirements into executable task orders. This contracting capability helps ensure facility sustainment, restoration and modernization services are planned, awarded and managed in support of mission-ready shore infrastructure and warfighter requirements.