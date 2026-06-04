135th MPAD joins Operation Freedom Shield 2026 in South Korea

Photo By Spc. Rylee Hatcher | U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 210th Field Artillery Brigade, fire a rocket from a M270A1 Multi Launch Rocket System as part of Freedom Shield 2026 at Rocket Valley, South Korea, March 17, 2026. Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK and the United States from any threat or adversary. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Rylee Hatcher) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Spc. Rylee Hatcher | U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 210th Field Artillery Brigade, fire a rocket from a...... read more read more

CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of South Korea - Sixteen Iowa Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, based out of Johnston, Iowa, recently traveled to the Republic of Korea (ROK) to support Operation Freedom Shield 2026. Freedom Shield is an annual, defense-focused exercise conducted under the framework of the 1953 Mutual Defense Treaty. The exercise integrates ground, air, maritime, space, cyber and information capabilities to enhance the U.S.-ROK alliance’s ability to respond to a range of security challenges while reinforcing deterrence and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

Throughout the exercise, U.S., ROK and United Nations Command forces executed a series of live, virtual and constructive training events, including noncombatant evacuation operations, reception, staging, onward movement and integration, and counter–weapons of mass destruction scenarios. These events are designed to replicate realistic conditions and improve combined warfighting effectiveness.

While large-scale maneuver and operational training remained central to the exercise, the information environment played a critical role in shaping understanding, maintaining transparency and supporting command decision-making. The 135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment contributed to this effort across multiple operational elements, demonstrating the full spectrum of MPAD capabilities.

“The Soldiers of the 135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment continue to demonstrate why they are such a critical asset to the readiness and success of the Iowa National Guard and our nation's military,” said Maj. Gen. Stephen Osborn, Adjutant General, Iowa National Guard. “Exercises like Freedom Shield provide invaluable opportunities to train alongside our allies, strengthen partnerships, and operate in complex, real-world environments. Public affairs professionals play a vital role in modern military operations by ensuring commanders, service members, partners, and the public receive accurate, timely information.”

Assigned across several commands, Soldiers with the 135th MPAD provided direct support to senior leaders, operational units and simulation environments. At Eighth Army headquarters based at Camp Humphreys - about 40 miles south of Seoul, the nation’s capital - MPAD leadership supported noncombatant evacuation operations working groups. They collaborated with staff sections to ensure timely, accurate and coordinated communication during simulated large-scale evacuations. These efforts underscored the role of public affairs in synchronizing messaging during complex operations.

“In large-scale operations like Freedom Shield, communication elements are what turn complexity into coordination,” said Maj. Melanie Sharp, commander of the 135th MPAD. “This type of operation takes synchronization across joint forces, multinational partners and multiple warfighting functions. Communication isn’t just simply passing on information, it’s how the entire operation functions as one force.”

Those assigned to Eighth Army headquarters integrated into the staff to deliver daily assessments of the information environment and provide messaging guidance to commanders. The team developed a range of products in response to evolving scenarios, including press releases, media responses, social media content and crisis communication plans.

In addition to command-level integration, 135th MPAD Soldiers embedded with operational units to capture and produce multimedia content highlighting combined training. Soldiers were assigned to the 2nd Infantry Division to document tactical movements, live-fire exercises, key leader engagements, and produce photo and video products for distribution to military and civilian audiences.

These multimedia products supported transparency and reinforced the strength of the U.S.-ROK alliance by showcasing combined training and readiness efforts. Across the exercise, 135th MPAD products contributed to a broader communication effort that generated thousands of views, engagements and shares across official platforms.

Another element of the 135th MPAD operated within the Korea Battle Simulation Center as opposing force (OPFOR) media, replicating a realistic information environment. This team produced articles, conducted simulated press engagements and generated social media activity to challenge the training audience and test response strategies.

“Being connected with the United States Forces Korea during Operation Freedom Shield allowed me to see wartime public affairs through a different lens as I portrayed opposing media,” said Sgt. Matthew Tudor, exercise OPFOR with the 135th MPAD. “The multinational level of the exercise opened my eyes to the gravity of how media impacts the landscape of a wartime environment.”

This role highlighted the evolving nature of modern military operations, where information is a critical domain alongside traditional warfighting functions. By introducing realistic media pressure and narrative challenges, the OPFOR team helped train leaders to operate effectively in contested information environments.

Master Sgt. Nicole Leidholm, American Forces Network, Yokota Air Base, Japan, served as an exercise controller public affairs officer, emphasizing the collaborative nature of the mission.

“The people were what made this experience stand out,” Leidholm said. “Working alongside our Republic of Korea counterparts and other information professionals provided an opportunity to share knowledge and build lasting relationships.”

Additional 135th MPAD personnel supported sustainment and military police operations in the southern half of the Korean Peninsula, covering logistics, base defense and detainee operations, as well as key leader visits. These efforts ensured comprehensive documentation of the exercise and supported operational messaging across multiple commands.

Freedom Shield 2026 reaffirmed the enduring partnership between the United States and the Republic of Korea and demonstrated the alliance’s commitment to maintaining readiness and regional security. The integration of public affairs into every level of the exercise highlighted the capacity of MPADs to provide commanders with communication support, operational awareness and strategic messaging. From senior-level advising to frontline documentation and information operations, the 135th MPAD enabled commanders to communicate effectively in a complex environment.