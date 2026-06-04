165,000 miles of adventure: Inside the world’s largest trail system

Photo By Paul Wade | Hikers, who call themselves Peak Baggers, depart from a 6,218-foot trailhead at Palisades Tahoe ski resort, July 15, 2023, at 7 a.m. and weave through snow fields and under a chair lift to stand on top of 9,010-foot Granite Chief. They descend and cross a saddle to hike back up again to bag 8,971-foot Needle Peak. Once again, they scramble down, follow a faint trail, cut in and out of the tree line, and climb up rocks to summit 8,891-foot Lyon Peak. The hikers then drop down to the Pacific Crest Trail, return to the ski resort, and grab a tram ride down to the trailhead. The hike, located in the Granite Chief Wilderness, on the Tahoe National Forest, Pacific Southwest Region, USDA Forest Service, was 14 miles with 4800 feet of elevation gain and loss and took them a little over 10 hours to complete. (USDA Forest Service photo by Paul Wade) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Paul Wade | Hikers, who call themselves Peak Baggers, depart from a 6,218-foot trailhead at...... read more read more

On national forests every day is National Trails Day. There is a trail for everyone, year-round.

Across the country, 165,000 miles of Forest Service managed trails wind up, down and through the landscape. End-to-end, those trails could circle the globe more than six times, making the Forest Service the proud managers of the biggest trail system in the world.

And just like the multiple uses of our national forests, many of these trails have multiple uses too. They can be used for access to get a visitor to a point of interest — like a waterfall, a vista, or a favorite backcountry campsite. They are also a means of enjoyment themselves, a place to hike, bike, e-bike, 4x4, ride horses, cross country ski, and snowmobile.

And when it’s too hot to hit the ole’ dusty trail, the Forest Service also has wet ones. Like the 74 water trails along 1,290 miles of waterway. These streams and rivers usually have boat launches and are perfect opportunities for avid paddlers with their canoe, kayak or paddleboard.

There are short trails, a tenth of a mile, a 10-minute jaunt to a nearby overlook, or picnic area. And then there are long trails, thousands of miles, that people spend years training and planning for which routinely take as long as 9 months to complete. And everything in between.

The Forest Service leads alongside other land management agencies to maintain some of the country’s most renowned trails that make up the National Scenic and Historic Trail System that was established by Congress in 1968; iconic trails like the Pacific Crest Trail (2,653 miles) the and Continental Divide National Scenic Trail (3,028 miles), and the Florida Trail (1,500 miles).

There are also many historic trails that run through national forests. These trails, as the designation suggests, have a story. Some adventurous, used to run mail (Pony Express National Historic Trail), or to explore the uncharted (Lewis and Clark Trail Scenic Byway), but also important sadder stories of indigenous people forced to relocate from their homeland (Nez Perce National Historic Trail). That’s a lot of trail miles to manage. We can’t do it all on our own.

A Little Help from Our Friends

Last year, Forest Service trail managers managed thousands of volunteers who donated their time and energy to maintain over 27,000 miles of trail—accounting for over half of all trail maintenance. With volunteer in-kind contributions, combined with $9 million in grant funding, trail managers nearly quadrupled the federal investment from $20 million to $78 million.

Not only are partnerships and volunteers multiplying the hands and money to get the work done. The money spent is a solid investment.

Although most Forest Service trails are free to use and do not generate revenue for the agency, they are responsible for boosting local economies in front-country communities. The Forest Service estimates that 98 million visitors in 2025 spent about $5 billion in these communities supporting local businesses.

Can’t make it out to your favorite trail this June 6 for https://americanhiking.org/national-trails-day/find-an-event/? That’s ok. Every day’s trails day.

If you're inspired and excited about the largest trail system in the world, reach out to your local forest or grassland for ways to get involved. Across the nation, there’s still a lot of work to be done.

For more information about National Trails Day events or how to get involved visit https://americanhiking.org/national-trails-day/find-an-event/.