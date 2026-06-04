Photo By Cynthia Griggs | Military Working Dog Mamba with her handler during a Combat Readiness Inspection April...... read more read more Photo By Cynthia Griggs | Military Working Dog Mamba with her handler during a Combat Readiness Inspection April 16, 2026, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Mamba is the squadron’s newest K-9 and made her military exercise debut to validate the unit’s readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs) see less | View Image Page

Meet Mamba: Hill AFB's newest MWD strengthens squadron readiness [ Your browser does not support the audio element.

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah -- During April's Combat Readiness Inspection here, the newest 75th Security Forces Squadron K-9 defender made her military exercise debut.

Military Working Dog Mamba, a Belgian Malinois, joined the squadron last fall as an explosive detection dog. Over the last several months, Mamba has been honing her skills and bonding with her handler, Tech. Sgt. Giancarlo Del Valle.

Del Valle said Mamba was certified on Dec. 9, 2025, where she located all explosive odors with 100% success.

According to Tech. Sgt. Daniel Duarte, 75th SFS K-9 trainer, every new MWD must complete an 80-hour Field Transition Qualifier covering odor detection, bite control and obedience with their handler. The team then completes the Detection Validation, a test where the MWD must find all odors twice over the course of three to five days, with an accuracy rating of at least 95%. After the validation test, the K-9 is required to certify with the base commanding authority.

Much like their human counterparts, MWDs continuously train and are constantly evaluated to maintain readiness. Del Valle said he trains the MWDs at the Base Operations and Readiness Training areas and inside buildings creating scenarios to simulate the deployed environments they may encounter.

“Military working dog teams must stay proficient on all their certified odors and remain ready to deploy at a moment’s notice,” said Del Valle.

With months of training behind her, Mamba stood ready for her first challenge during the weeklong CRI.

At one point, Mamba cleared the path for patrolling Airmen by sniffing the route for simulated hazards. Later in the inspection, when role-players inside a van simulated a security gate breach, Del Valle and Mamba searched the intercepted vehicle to ensure no simulated explosives remained inside.

“With the CRI being the first exercise of its caliber that Mamba has partaken in, I would rate that she is ready for any task thrown at her,” said Del Valle.

A successful MWD team depends on the close bond a handler and dog form during training.

“The handler must know the change of behavior the dog displays when in presence of an explosive odor,” Del Valle said. “Building rapport further enhances the confidence between the team.”

Del Valle added that Mamba is energetic and has a high drive for detection, making her a vital asset to the 75th SFS’s readiness.