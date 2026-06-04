Fort Detrick kicks off Army Heritage Month, celebrates 251 years of service

FORT DETRICK, Md. — Fort Detrick hosted an event to kick off Army Heritage Month, June 4. The opening ceremony, centered on the theme "Honoring Heritage, Building Readiness," brought together Soldiers, family members, civilian staff, and local community leaders to celebrate the U.S. Army’s 251st year of service. Among the distinguished guests in attendance was Frederick City Mayor Michael O’Connor. Following an invocation by Maj. Timothy Wilson and the singing of the national anthem by Sgt. Lauren Pechev, Fort Detrick Garrison Commander Col. Chris Chung delivered the opening remarks. Chung emphasized Fort Detrick's distinct role within the Army's 251-year history, noting the installation's more than 80 years of contributions to medical research and national defense. "There is a saying about tradition: it is not the worship of the ashes, but the handing down of the flame," Chung said. "Fort Detrick embodies that spirit. We honor our past by fulfilling our mission — adapting to new threats, embracing innovation, and preparing for the challenges of a rapidly changing world." Chung noted that the evolving global security environment requires a continuous focus on modernization, particularly within the installation's advanced research facilities. "Here, defense is not only fought on the battlefield — it is advanced in our laboratories and research facilities," Chung said. "Our work is driven by discovery, ingenuity, and an unwavering commitment to the health and readiness of the Warfighter." Chung concluded his remarks by reinforcing the connection between the Army's long-standing traditions and its future capabilities. "As we reflect on 251 years of service, Fort Detrick stands as proof that tradition and transformation go hand in hand," Chung said. "By honoring our heritage and building readiness for what comes next, we continue to pass the flame forward." The event featured guest speaker retired Command Sgt. Maj. Darryl Warren, who currently serves on the board of trustees at Hope Fellowship Christian Church and as the commander of Frederick VFW Post 3285. Following the guest speaker's address, attendees joined together to sing the Army Song before transitioning to a reception. The event also featured specialized heritage displays provided by the National Museum of Health and Medicine, showcasing historical elements of military medicine.