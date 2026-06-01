Scott restores critical patient movement capability aboard C-21 aircraft

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. — The 375th Air Mobility Wing recently executed its first operational movement of a litter-bound patient aboard a Scott-assigned C-21 aircraft in more than six years, restoring critical patient movement capability and expanding the wing’s ability to support global aeromedical operations.

While the 375th AMW has consistently maintained the ability to transport ambulatory patients, it has not been able to transport litter-bound, non-ambulatory patients for more than 6 years due to the absence of the Spectrum Aeromed air ambulance technology.

The Spectrum Aeromed Air Ambulance System provides oxygen, vacuum, and electrical capabilities necessary to safely transport non-ambulatory patients. The system also includes a secure litter platform, allowing crews to move patients requiring advanced medical support during flight.

The opportunity to apply the system and training operationally came shortly after certification, when the wing received a request to move a patient. The mission provided the first real-world test and demonstrated the readiness of the aircraft, equipment, and personnel involved.

"Today marks both the end result of years of effort to restore a mission capability and the beginning of what we hope will be a bright new future for the 375th AMW's ability to support global patient movement," said U.S. Air Force Maj. Eric M. Perron, 375th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron operations flight commander, and flight nurse for the mission. “The same system is currently utilized by the 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron at Ramstein Air Base in Germany in order to extensively support patient movement across Europe.”

Restoring the capability required close coordination among operations, maintenance, and medical personnel, units across the installation. Air Mobility Command, the 618th Air Operations Center, 375th Medical Group, 375th Operations Group, 375th Operations Support Squadron, 458th Airlift Squadron, and 375th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron all played a role in making the mission possible.

The mission served as both a milestone and a starting point for the Airmen involved. The restored movement capability increases flexibility for future patient movement missions while strengthening the 375 AMW’s role in supporting AE operations worldwide.

"To watch the installation of this equipment only two weeks ago, followed by a couple of training missions by our crews, and now execute the first operational use of it has been truly exciting for our team," Perron said. "We cannot wait to see it continue to progress."