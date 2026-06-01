101st Air Refueling Wing Distribution Team Surges Support For Operation Epic Fury

Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Andrew Sinclair | A team of Air Transportation Specialists assigned to the 101st Air Refueling Wing in Bangor, Maine, unloads cargo from a KC-135 Stratotanker, June 3, 2026. The team, reinforced by augmentees from multiple units, have efficiently processed critical MICAPs, morale pallets, and essential supplies bound for U.S. Central Command. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Andrew Sinclair | A team of Air Transportation Specialists assigned to the 101st Air Refueling Wing in...... read more read more

BANGOR, Maine — Air Transportation Function Airmen with the 101st Air Refueling Wing, supported by help from tenant unit partners, have moved more than 747,000 pounds of cargo and assisted 312 passengers since the start of Operation Epic Fury. The effort helps keep vital supplies flowing to U.S. Central Command operations.

Since the operation began, the wing’s distribution team has handled 302 pieces of cargo, including loose items, Internal Slingable Unit (ISU) bins, baggage pallets, 1.1D explosives, mission impaired capability awaiting parts items (MICAPs), and miscellaneous aircraft parts. The team supported 97 missions made up of 15 C-17 Globemaster IIIs, four KC-46 Pegasus aircraft, 76 KC-135 Stratotankers, two C-130J Super Hercules and one C-5 Galaxy while also managing 67,472 pounds of passenger weight.

The team processed 58 inbound MICAPs and seven Air Mobility Command MICAPs. They received 70 inbound nonmilitary shipments from vendors, Air Mobility Command and other organizations headed for the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. Outbound, they packed, marked, labeled and processed 394 MILSTRIP shipments weighing about 5,000 pounds for U.S. Central Command areas of responsibility.

To keep up with the faster pace, distribution members from five different units plus one civil engineering Airman joined the 101st Air Refueling Wing’s team to help supplement the MAINEiacs. These augmentees brought valuable experience in cargo and passenger operations. Among them is Staff Sgt. Eric LeFave, an Air Terminal Operations Center information controller from Pease Air National Guard Base in New Hampshire, Maine’s neighbor to the south.

“So far, my job here has been assisting in the forward movement of mostly critical cargo and MICAPs to support my fellow wingmen and broken aircraft downrange,” LeFave said.

The work has special meaning for LeFave, who returned from overseas duty just last October.

“I just returned from overseas this past October,” he said. “I know who’s currently out in the Middle East and helped get them spun up before I left. Being able to come up here to Maine and help get them anything they need is important to me. This is the job and this is what I signed up for. I give this career my best because that’s what the Air Force needs at all times.”

Chief Master Sgt. Grady Thurlow borrowed three additional pieces of material handling equipment (two forklifts and one K-loader) from partner units to keep cargo moving smoothly. Ground Transportation also borrowed an extra bus from a geographically separated unit in South Portland.

In true MAINEiac fashion, Air Transportation, Ground Transportation and the Traffic Management Office have performed exceptionally well throughout the surge.

“The true measure of this team was tested during the heightened operational tempo,” said Capt. Alyssa Nelson, 101st Air Refueling Wing distribution officer. “The willingness of other units to integrate into our operations reflects the highest standard of teamwork. The collaborative effort not only builds professional relationships but is vital to mission success.”

The 101st Air Refueling Wing has a long-standing history of remaining ready during times of contingency and is proud to answer its nation’s call.