USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) returns to Naval Station Rota following four-month patrol, June 1, 2026

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Johnny Garcia | NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain – (June 1, 2026) Lt. Yasmeen Keys, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), mans the rails as the ship returns to its homeport of Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, June 1, 2026. Bulkeley returned from a scheduled deployment in support of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa strategic objectives and U.S., Allied, and partner interests. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S. and Allied forces a strategic hub for operations wherever and whenever they are needed. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and sustaining combat-ready forces through land, air, and sea, supporting warfighters and their families, and fostering the U.S. and Spanish relationship. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Johnny Garcia) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (June 1, 2026) – Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) returned to its homeport of Naval Station Rota, Spain after the completion of the ship’s fifth Forward-Deployed Naval Forces-Europe patrol, June 1, 2026.

During its four-month patrol, Bulkeley operated in the Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations in support of U.S. and Allied interests and national strategic objectives. The ship’s missions included NATO anti-submarine defense and ballistic missile defense.

"Bulkeley's crew, the Wolfpack, redefined combat excellence over the course of Patrol 5,” said Cmdr. Michael Schelcher, commanding officer of USS Bulkeley. “The ship achieved triumphs never-before-seen in the history of the United States Navy, none of which would've been possible without the individual excellence of each member of our crew working together towards a singular goal. Every Sailor should take immense pride in their individual, and our collective, achievements."

Bulkeley departed Naval Station Rota, Spain, Jan. 26, 2026, serving as one of the five Forward-Deployed Naval Forces-Europe Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyers. The ship is assigned to Commander, Task Force 65/Destroyer Squadron 60, and its forward-operating posture provides the U.S. and its Allies increased flexibility and capability throughout the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations.

U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.