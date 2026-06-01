$1,000 reward offered: Coast Guard investigates theft of critical navigational light at Wisconsin Point Your browser does not support the audio element.

June 2, 2026



Great Lakes District Public Affairs



216-9902-6020/D9PublicAffairs@uscg.mil







SUPERIOR, Wis. — The Coast Guard Investigative Service (CGIS) is offering a $1,000 reward

for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals responsible

for the recent break-in and theft of the Superior Entry South Breakwater Light.



The theft is believed to have occurred on or about May 13, 2026, at the privately owned Superior

Entry Lighthouse located on Wisconsin Point, WI. Unknown suspects forced entry into the

structure, severed the power supply, and stole the U.S. Coast Guard-owned navigational beacon

housed inside.



Maritime aids to navigation function exactly like traffic lights and street signs on our roadways.

The Superior Entry South Breakwater Light is a critical piece of safety infrastructure that guides

vessels safely into and out of the harbor, especially during the night and in poor weather

conditions.



This is not a simple property crime; it is a reckless act that immediately jeopardizes public safety.

The removal of this navigational beacon creates a severe hazard that could lead to catastrophic

vessel collisions or groundings. Such accidents pose a direct, life-threatening danger to

commercial mariners and local recreational boaters. Furthermore, a major vessel incident in this

area carries the risk of devastating environmental damage from fuel spills and threatens to

disrupt the vital, daily movement of critical maritime commerce through the Great Lakes.



Stealing or tampering with a federal aid to navigation is a federal felony. CGIS is aggressively

pursuing all leads to recover the stolen equipment and hold the responsible parties accountable.



CGIS is asking the local and maritime communities for their assistance. A $1,000 reward is being

offered for information that leads to an arrest in this case.



If you observed any suspicious persons, vehicles, or vessels near the Superior Entry Lighthouse

or Wisconsin Point on or about May 13, 2026, please contact investigators immediately.



To submit a tip:



Submit a tip online via the CGIS Tips portal: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=878



Tips may remain anonymous.





-USCG-