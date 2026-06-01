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    $1,000 reward offered: Coast Guard investigates theft of critical navigational light at Wisconsin Point

    SUPERIOR, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2026

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes

    $1,000 reward offered: Coast Guard investigates theft of critical navigational light at Wisconsin Point
    June 2, 2026

    Great Lakes District Public Affairs

    216-9902-6020/D9PublicAffairs@uscg.mil



    SUPERIOR, Wis. — The Coast Guard Investigative Service (CGIS) is offering a $1,000 reward
    for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals responsible
    for the recent break-in and theft of the Superior Entry South Breakwater Light.

    The theft is believed to have occurred on or about May 13, 2026, at the privately owned Superior
    Entry Lighthouse located on Wisconsin Point, WI. Unknown suspects forced entry into the
    structure, severed the power supply, and stole the U.S. Coast Guard-owned navigational beacon
    housed inside.

    Maritime aids to navigation function exactly like traffic lights and street signs on our roadways.
    The Superior Entry South Breakwater Light is a critical piece of safety infrastructure that guides
    vessels safely into and out of the harbor, especially during the night and in poor weather
    conditions.

    This is not a simple property crime; it is a reckless act that immediately jeopardizes public safety.
    The removal of this navigational beacon creates a severe hazard that could lead to catastrophic
    vessel collisions or groundings. Such accidents pose a direct, life-threatening danger to
    commercial mariners and local recreational boaters. Furthermore, a major vessel incident in this
    area carries the risk of devastating environmental damage from fuel spills and threatens to
    disrupt the vital, daily movement of critical maritime commerce through the Great Lakes.

    Stealing or tampering with a federal aid to navigation is a federal felony. CGIS is aggressively
    pursuing all leads to recover the stolen equipment and hold the responsible parties accountable.

    CGIS is asking the local and maritime communities for their assistance. A $1,000 reward is being
    offered for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

    If you observed any suspicious persons, vehicles, or vessels near the Superior Entry Lighthouse
    or Wisconsin Point on or about May 13, 2026, please contact investigators immediately.

    To submit a tip:

    Submit a tip online via the CGIS Tips portal: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=878

    Tips may remain anonymous.


    -USCG-

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 09:52
    Story ID: 566655
    Location: SUPERIOR, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 28
    Downloads: 0

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    TAGS

    aids to navigation
    CGIS
    Aids to Naivation
    United States Coast Guard

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