Serving Up Excellence: NCBC Gulfport Launches Transformed Colmer Dining Facility

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Brittney Kinsey | 260529-N-YM856-1622 GULFPORT, MS (May 29, 2026) Culinary Specialist First Class Travis Nardine, assigned to Naval Construction Battalion Center (NCBC) Gulfport prepares food for Sailors at the vegan station during the reopening of Colmer Dining Facility following the facility’s food service transformation, May 29. The “campus style” dining pilot program is part of the Navy’s shore food service transformation initiative to provide an improved galley experience to support warfighter readiness, wellness, and performance through better nutrition. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brittney Kinsey) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL CONSTRUCTION BATTALION CENTER GULFPORT, Miss. — Sailors, Soldiers, and Airmen at Naval Construction Battalion Center (NCBC) Gulfport have a brand new reason to look forward to meals on base.

A ribbon cutting ceremony outside the Colmer Dining Facility marked the long-awaited transformation of the building, May 29. The grand opening marks the completion of a multi-million-dollar, "campus-style" renovation aimed at elevating food service quality and morale across the shore enterprise.

"Warfighter readiness is inextricably linked to the quality of service and support we provide from the shore," said Vice Adm. Scott Gray, commander of Navy Installations Command, who personally visited the facility prior to the opening to assess its progress. "By providing our Sailors with high-quality, nutritious food and top-tier wellness resources, we are directly investing in their physical and mental resilience."

The upgraded facility is a drastic departure from traditional military galleys, trading sterile chow halls for a vibrant, contemporary atmosphere with a redesign featuring sleek, updated food service stations to accommodate up to 495 diners.

“I’m excited about this program and to see it finally implemented here at NCBC Gulfport.” said Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport Commanding Officer Capt. Ana I. Franco during the event. “Our average customer is about the age of a typical college student, and we’re trying to retain the best talent in the military. This program helps create a place where service members are excited to come eat and spend time.”

The Colmer transformation serves as a vital pilot program in the Navy’s broader food service transformation initiative, which emphasizes the connection between nutrition, readiness and quality of life. In a departure from traditional menu card recipes typically served in Navy galleys, the food options available at Colmer were directly shaped by the Sailors who will eat them.

In March 2026 Ambassador Meat Distributors visited the galley to showcase a specialized testing menu during a live taste-testing event. The testing gave Gulfport Sailors a unique opportunity to sample potential menu items and provide real-time feedback using detailed surveys and comment cards, ensuring the final menu directly reflected the tastes of Sailors.

Following that valuable feedback, NCBC culinary specialists underwent intensive, hands-on training from March 30 to April 3 to bring the selected dishes to life. Led by expert Chef Shannon, they mastered advanced food preparation techniques, complex flavor development, and artful plating strategies. Sailors also familiarized themselves with new recipes hitting the final campus menu including chickpea curry served over basmati rice, sweet and tangy tofu and customizable shrimp poke bowls.

"I think the new stations are great,” said Yeoman Third Class Madison Herrera, after trying the pineapple salsa offered at the facility. “Being able to have different options like the vegan or international station ones makes coming to eat at the galley more exciting than it was before."

The makeover is the next step for a dining facility already known for delivering a high-quality culinary experience. In 2024, the Colmer Dining Facility took home the prestigious Capt. Edward F. Ney Memorial Award for the East Coast General Mess Category, the highest honor for Navy food service excellence.

With the new transformation, the facility is poised to continue delivering the best dining experience, ensuring that NCBC Gulfport’s personnel are fueled for the future.

Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport, located on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, serves more than 10,000 service members, civilian personnel, veterans and family members. NCBC Gulfport is home to the Atlantic Fleet Seabees, the Naval Construction Training Center, the Expeditionary Combat Skills Training Center and nearly 40 tenants from the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force. The Sailors of NCBC Gulfport personify the "Can-Do" motto of Seabees and are ready to deploy and serve globally. For more information about NCBC Gulfport, visit our website at https://cnrse.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/NCBC-Gulfport/