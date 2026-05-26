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    Gaining Altitude: March, April, and May 2026 Promotions

    908th Flying Training Wing Promotions Graphic

    Photo By Senior Airman Juliana Todd | The 908th Flying Training Wing Promotions Graphic is designed to accompany a monthly...... read more read more

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2026

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Flying Training Wing

    The 908th Flying Training Wing congratulates the following members who promoted recently.

    To Airman 1st Class:

    Evan Albrecht

    Anaia Carney

    To Senior Airman:

    Kiona Campbell

    Lawrence Campbell

    Sean Chavis

    Matthew Cole

    Leamon Cox

    Madison Daniel

    Hollie Ertel

    Rachel Jamison

    Shawanda Love

    Kelondra Mashburn

    Ashina Miller

    Jaeda Morales

    Gulzira Nurseilova

    Nnanyelu Nwune

    Akaylia Prather

    Joshua Stinson

    Dulce Turner

    To Staff Sgt.:

    Janeshia Biggs

    Michael Caver

    Jada Chicatelli

    Dylan Hanna

    James Livingston

    Kian Ortiz

    Sofia Ristic

    To Tech. Sgt.:

    Ricardo Arias

    Jessica Brown

    Kyle Grap

    Jai Holley

    Lacey Jackson

    Kearian Jenkins

    James Needler

    Abigail Pennington

    Janae Reynolds

    Deondrea Shepherd

    Makayla Silas

    Nicole Williams

    To Master Sgt.:

    Bradley Engelmann

    Nicholas Johnson

    Trevian Moss

    To Chief Master Sgt.:

    Steven Neshkoff

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 15:28
    Story ID: 566466
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 34
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gaining Altitude: March, April, and May 2026 Promotions, by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    908th Flying Training Wing Promotions Graphic

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    maxwell-air-force-base
    promotions
    22nd-air-force
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