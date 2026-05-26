Gaining Altitude: March, April, and May 2026 Promotions

The 908th Flying Training Wing congratulates the following members who promoted recently.
To Airman 1st Class:
Evan Albrecht
Anaia Carney
To Senior Airman:
Kiona Campbell
Lawrence Campbell
Sean Chavis
Matthew Cole
Leamon Cox
Madison Daniel
Hollie Ertel
Rachel Jamison
Shawanda Love
Kelondra Mashburn
Ashina Miller
Jaeda Morales
Gulzira Nurseilova
Nnanyelu Nwune
Akaylia Prather
Joshua Stinson
Dulce Turner
To Staff Sgt.:
Janeshia Biggs
Michael Caver
Jada Chicatelli
Dylan Hanna
James Livingston
Kian Ortiz
Sofia Ristic
To Tech. Sgt.:
Ricardo Arias
Jessica Brown
Kyle Grap
Jai Holley
Lacey Jackson
Kearian Jenkins
James Needler
Abigail Pennington
Janae Reynolds
Deondrea Shepherd
Makayla Silas
Nicole Williams
To Master Sgt.:
Bradley Engelmann
Nicholas Johnson
Trevian Moss
To Chief Master Sgt.:
Steven Neshkoff
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 15:28
|Story ID:
|566466
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|34
|Downloads:
|0
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