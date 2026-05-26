Brunson visits 5th Air Force and U.S. Army Japan

Photo By Sgt. Daniela Lechuga | U.S. Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and United States Forces Korea, meets with Army Maj. Gen. James K. Dooghan, commander of U.S. Army Japan at the USARJ Headquarters on Camp Zama, Japan, May 20, 2026. The two met to discuss land power contributions to regional deterrence, sustainment, and combined training opportunities that strengthen interoperability among U.S., Republic of Korea, and Japanese forces. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga Liggio) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and U.S. Forces Korea, traveled to Japan on May 20 for engagements with senior U.S. military leaders to advance regional security cooperation and reinforce the alliance posture across Northeast Asia.

At Yokota Air Base, Brunson met with U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Joel “Joker” Carey, commander of 5th Air Force. Carey assumed command in March as the first dedicated 5th Air Force commander since the role was separated from U.S. Forces Japan. The two discussed air domain integration, exercise planning, and the operational interdependence of forces stationed on the Korean Peninsula and in Japan.

Brunson then traveled to Camp Zama for discussions with U.S. Army Maj. Gen. James K. Dooghan, commanding general of U.S. Army Japan. Their conversation focused on land power contributions to regional deterrence, sustainment, and combined training opportunities that strengthen interoperability among U.S., Republic of Korea, and Japanese forces.

“The security of the Korean Peninsula does not exist in isolation, and we cannot treat our alliances as isolated silos,” Brunson said. “What we do in Korea is directly linked to what Lt. Gen. Carey and Maj. Gen. Dooghan are doing here in Japan. The strength of our deterrence depends on linking complementary capabilities across our commands so that any adversary faces multiple overlapping dilemmas. Conversations like these sharpen our planning and keep us honest about what readiness actually requires, because there is no substitute for being ready.”

The engagements underscored the linked nature of security challenges across the region and the value of synchronized planning among U.S. component commands as both U.S. Forces Korea and U.S. Forces Japan continue to evolve their warfighting postures.