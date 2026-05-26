(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Brunson visits 5th Air Force and U.S. Army Japan

    UNC/CFC/USFK Commander visits U.S. Army Japan

    Photo By Sgt. Daniela Lechuga | U.S. Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces...... read more read more

    JAPAN

    05.20.2026

    Story by Col. Ryan Donald 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    U.S. Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and U.S. Forces Korea, traveled to Japan on May 20 for engagements with senior U.S. military leaders to advance regional security cooperation and reinforce the alliance posture across Northeast Asia.

    At Yokota Air Base, Brunson met with U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Joel “Joker” Carey, commander of 5th Air Force. Carey assumed command in March as the first dedicated 5th Air Force commander since the role was separated from U.S. Forces Japan. The two discussed air domain integration, exercise planning, and the operational interdependence of forces stationed on the Korean Peninsula and in Japan.

    Brunson then traveled to Camp Zama for discussions with U.S. Army Maj. Gen. James K. Dooghan, commanding general of U.S. Army Japan. Their conversation focused on land power contributions to regional deterrence, sustainment, and combined training opportunities that strengthen interoperability among U.S., Republic of Korea, and Japanese forces.

    “The security of the Korean Peninsula does not exist in isolation, and we cannot treat our alliances as isolated silos,” Brunson said. “What we do in Korea is directly linked to what Lt. Gen. Carey and Maj. Gen. Dooghan are doing here in Japan. The strength of our deterrence depends on linking complementary capabilities across our commands so that any adversary faces multiple overlapping dilemmas. Conversations like these sharpen our planning and keep us honest about what readiness actually requires, because there is no substitute for being ready.”

    The engagements underscored the linked nature of security challenges across the region and the value of synchronized planning among U.S. component commands as both U.S. Forces Korea and U.S. Forces Japan continue to evolve their warfighting postures.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 23:51
    Story ID: 566379
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 41
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brunson visits 5th Air Force and U.S. Army Japan, by COL Ryan Donald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    UNC/CFC/USFK Commander visits U.S. Army Japan
    UNC/CFC/USFK Commander visits 5th Air Force

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARJ
    5th Air Force
    INDOPACOM
    Japan
    Camp Zama
    Yokota Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version