A-10 engine build marks closing chapter at Davis-Monthan

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. — Inside the engine shop at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, the sound of tools and sheet metal mark the end of a decade-long chapter in close-air-support history.

On May 21, 2026, Airmen assigned to the 355th Component



Maintenance Squadron gathered with wing leadership to celebrate the completion of the final A-10 Thunderbolt II engine build at Davis-Monthan.



“Some, if not all these engines have saved lives on the ground through close air support missions, and some have carried pilots home while the other engine was damaged,” said Master Sgt. Eugene Rich III, the propulsion flight chief assigned to the 355th CMS.



The A-10 has long been recognized for its close-air-support role, but behind every sortie is a maintenance force responsible for ensuring the aircraft is always mission ready. For engine Airmen, that responsibility begins long before an aircraft takes off.



Building or rebuilding an A-10 engine is deliberate and requires perfection. A standard engine build typically takes 30 days, with a rigorous, multi-stage operation designed to ensure peak performance and safety. Each step is guided by technical data and performed by maintainers trained to identify, repair and prevent issues that could affect aircraft performance.



“All members of the shop put eyes and hands on this engine throughout the build, testing, diagnostic runs and final inspection,” said Rich. “Typically, only one crew of five would work on any one engine, but this engine has been touched by everyone.”



ForStaff Sgt. Bill Bautista, an aerospace propulsion craftsman assigned to the 355th CMS who has been working on these engines for three years, the final engine build is bittersweet.



“I think the legacy of the A-10 is going to be remembered for generations,” Bautista said. “The A-10 will be missed here in Arizona.”



That sense of history is not lost on the shop.



For half a century, Davis-Monthan maintainers have supported the A-10 mission through deployments, training requirements and daily flying operations. Since the first A-10 was delivered to Davis-Monthan in 1976, their work helped ensure pilots had reliable aircraft and ground forces had access to close air support when needed.



For the maintainers, the mission has always been personal. The A-10’s purpose is tied directly to protecting service members on the ground, and engine Airmen understand their work contributes to that larger responsibility.



“For those lucky enough to build the beating heart of the aircraft with their own hands, the pride is on another level entirely,” Rich said.



Although this closes out an era for the 355th Wing and the Tucson community, some A-10s are planned to remain in service until 2030 at Moody and Whiteman Air Force Bases.



The final engine leaving the shop signals the end of one mission set, but not the end of the skill, discipline and pride built by the Airmen who maintained it. Those qualities will continue to carry forward as Davis-Monthan and its Airmen transition to future missions.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2026 Date Posted: 05.27.2026 16:48 Story ID: 566265 Location: ARIZONA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A-10 engine build marks closing chapter at Davis-Monthan, by SrA Christopher Ornelas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.