Attention youth anglers, Fort Leonard Wood Kid’s Catfish Derby set for June 6

Courtesy Photo | Hook, line and sinker. Youth anglers bait hooks and throw lines in hopes of a big...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Hook, line and sinker. Youth anglers bait hooks and throw lines in hopes of a big catch during Fort Leonard Wood’s Kid’s Catfish Derby June 7, 2025, at the Training Area 228 pond. This year’s derby is scheduled to return to the Training Area 228 pond, off FLW 38, from 9 a.m. to noon, June 6, 2026. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — Fort Leonard Wood’s [Kid’s Catfish Derby](https://leonardwood.armymwr.com/calendar/event/kids-catfish-derby/7297859/110542) is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to noon June 6, 2026, at the pond at Training Area 228, off FLW 38.

According to John Brant, fisheries biologist with the Directorate of Public Works’ Natural Resources Branch, the free event is open to anglers, ages 15 and younger — all participants need to be accompanied by an adult — and registration starts at 8:30 a.m.

Brant said there will be plenty of opportunities for participants to land a fish and no fishing license will be needed from 9 a.m. to noon.

“We stock about 400 catfish in a one-acre pond,” Brant said. “The limit is four catfish per participant.”

Brant pointed out there will be about 20 tagged fish in the pond and anyone catching a tagged fish will be able to present that fish to win outdoor related prizes.

“There will be loaner polls and bait is available on a first-come, first-served basis, but anglers are advised to bring their own gear as much as possible,” he said.

Additionally, the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation’s Outdoor Adventure Center will be on hand with an informational booth and will also assist youth with baiting hooks.

Aaron O’Donoghue, Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation combined activities manager, said one option for potential anglers is to rent a rod and equipment from the OAC.

“If you’re a first-time angler and you don’t have the equipment and aren’t sure if they are going to enjoy it or want to invest in the equipment, swing by the Outdoor Adventure Center where we can rent you some gear,” O’Donoghue said. “If you like the experience, when you come back with your rental equipment, we can help you get set up with a good starter kit or give you recommendations on how to start what could become a new hobby.”

Refreshments and food for purchase will be provided by the Better Opportunity for Single Service Members program.

“There will be a low cost for the food that is there,” O’Donoghue said. “100% of those proceeds will go back into the BOSS program so they can execute their programs for life skills events.”

O’Donoghue said the goal of the event is to get young people outdoors where they can learn about nature and all the exciting activities the outdoors has to offer.

“It’s incredibly important to make sure future outdoorsmen are good stewards of the environment,” he said. “If we can make an impression on one youth and get them hooked into fishing and further their interest in outdoor recreation, we held a successful event.”

Call 573.596.4223 for more information.