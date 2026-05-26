USACRC Risk Management Newsletter 4-8 MAY 2026

Army Safety and Occupational Health Team,

Attached is our weekly USACRC Risk Management newsletter. Please distribute across your commands and organizations. If you are unable to open the links embedded within the attached PDF, copy the links below and paste them into your browser.

ARMY READINESS The Jenga tower is your safety system, and each block is a risk control — policies, procedures, training, leadership actions and resource support. In a perfect tower, every risk control is fully implemented and consistently evaluated for effectiveness. Removing a couple of blocks to meet a mission demand creates a small weak point, yet the tower still stands. Herein lies the trap. Read more at: https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Risk-Management-Magazine/ArtMID/7428/ArticleID/8226/Stacking-the-Odds-What-Jenga-Teaches-Us-About-Army-Readiness?utm_source=email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=riskmgmt&utm_content=rmn-thisweek01

RIDER TRAINING As I was formulating my exit plan, the rear tire began to wobble, causing the back end to drift noticeably. The speed limit on that stretch of road was 70 mph, which was what I was doing in the center lane of the three-lane highway. Read more at: https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Risk-Management-Magazine/ArtMID/7428/ArticleID/8225/Why-Training-Matters?utm_source=email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=riskmgmt&utm_content=rmn-thisweek02

CREW COORDINATION Visibility began to drop as we continued on our route — not bad at first, but it certainly was deteriorating rapidly. Before we realized it, the visibility was less than a mile and worsening, with the ceiling coming down to the deck. Read more at: https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Risk-Management-Magazine/ArtMID/7428/ArticleID/8224/Stick-to-the-Procedures?utm_source=email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=riskmgmt&utm_content=rmn-thisweek03

NEW TRAINING CAPABILITY The U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center is proud to announce a significant leap forward in safety education for the force. A new, integrated safety training capability is now available to all Soldiers and Department of the Army civilians, providing on-demand access to a vast library of self-paced online courses. Learn more at: https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Risk-Management-Magazine/ArtMID/7428/ArticleID/8227/Revolutionizing-Safety-Newly-Integrated-Training-Now-Live-for-the-Total-Army-Force

SUBSCRIBE TO RM Would you like the Risk Management newsletter delivered directly to your inbox? If so, you can subscribe to it and other products at: https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Safety-Subscriptions-Feeds?utm_source=email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=riskmgmt&utm_content=rmn-subscribe

Thank you,

Chris Frazier Managing Editor, Risk Management Communication and Public Affairs U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center Fort Rucker, AL 36362 334.255.2287 DSN 558.2287 https://safety.army.mil/media/risk-management-magazine https://safety.army.mil/ mailto:christopher.n.frazier.civ@army.mil

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