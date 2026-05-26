Building the Future: CCAD and Flour Bluff ISD Partner for Tango Flight Success

Photo By Jerry Duenes | COL. Kevin J. Consedine next to Superintendent Chris Steinbruck, and the Flour Bluff ISD leadership and students involved with Hornet Aviation. Splendid representative Chris Mayes, the pilot is also pictured on the back left row. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Jerry Duenes | COL. Kevin J. Consedine next to Superintendent Chris Steinbruck, and the Flour Bluff...... read more read more

Corpus Christi Army Depot, Texas--Hornet Aviation, the Flour Bluff High School aviation program, held its first student flyover over Waldron Road. This event marked the inaugural flight of the Tango Flight aircraft, built by Flour Bluff High School students with the assistance of Corpus Christi Army Depot artisans.

Tango Flight is a 501(c)(3) educational non-profit that partners with high schools and aerospace organizations to provide students with hands-on aviation and engineering training. Instead of learning theory only, students in the program spent their time building a fully functional airplane, from the ground up.

CCAD Commander Col. Kevin J. Consedine explained why the depot was best suited for the task, citing its workforce's expertise in rotary-wing aviation, heavy structures, and electrical and avionics systems. He said, “Students discovered a passion for aviation, engineering, manufacturing, or service because they were given the opportunity to build something extraordinary with their own hands.”

The inaugural flight highlighted the successful collaboration among industry, education, and the community in the building and flying of aircraft. This partnership was integral to the students’ development within the aviation program and the construction of a sky-worthy aircraft.

Flour Bluff Independent School District Superintendent Chris Steinbruck said, “This is exactly what career, and technical education should look like: our [Flour Bluff ISD] students working with the most skilled aviation professionals in the world to build an aircraft together.”

All entities involved expressed pride in the project’s progress, emphasizing both the formative experience for students and the symbiotic relationship with CCAD subject matter experts. The initiative showcased the community's deep-rooted passion for aviation maintenance and sustainment. This momentous occasion marked a significant effort by creating a powerful pipeline for career and technical education which transforms high school students into a skilled future workforce.

“This airplane is impressive—it represents thousands of hours of work, technical skill, problem-solving, and teamwork,” Consedine said. “But the greatest achievement here is not just the aircraft itself, but what these students learned from building it.”

The depot was proud to participate in a program that generates interest in military service and builds a pipeline of future workers within the South Texas community. The initiative provided personal and professional growth, empowering both artisans and students to be part of something greater than themselves and to be all they can be.