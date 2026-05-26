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    Come Fly with Me: The May 2026 Civic Leader Flight

    Come Fly with Me: The May 2026 Civic Leader Flight

    Photo By Senior Airman Benjamin Riddle | 62d Airlift Wing leadership and Airmen, along with civic leaders from the local area,...... read more read more

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2026

    Story by Senior Airman Benjamin Riddle 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    Come Fly with Me: The May 2026 Civic Leader Flight
    On Tuesday May 19th, the 62d Airlift Wing and several Team McChord units came together to showcase their vital mission sets to influential civic and business leaders from around the Puget Sound. In addition to these briefings, the leaders were given a peak into the life of 62d AW aircrews via a planned flight aboard a C-17 Globemaster III.

    Many of the invited leaders belong to Washington state legislature, local city leadership and important businesses and organizations throughout nearby communities. These organizations help support Team McChord and all Joint Base Lewis-McChord units through continued partnerships and community engagement for service members throughout the region.

    Units across Team McChord including the 62d AW, the 446th AW, the Western Air Defense Sector and the 22nd Special Tactics Squadron highlighted their critical roles within the Air Force before the local leaders drove to the JBLM Passenger Terminal to climb aboard a C-17.

    Throughout the flight, the aircrew conducting the sortie was able to showcase combat offloading, low-level flying and ramp opening sequences to the civic leaders. This flight further emphasized the important work that Airmen at JBLM perform everyday while strengthening Team McChord’s imperative relationships with local leading organizations.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 12:10
    Story ID: 566100
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Come Fly with Me: The May 2026 Civic Leader Flight, by SrA Benjamin Riddle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Come Fly with Me: The May 2026 Civic Leader Flight
    Come Fly with Me: The May 2026 Civic Leader Flight
    Come Fly with Me: The May 2026 Civic Leader Flight
    Come Fly with Me: The May 2026 Civic Leader Flight
    Come Fly with Me: The May 2026 Civic Leader Flight

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    TAGS

    62d AW, Local Civic Leaders, C-17, Incentive Flight, Community, Washington

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