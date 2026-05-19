U.S. AFRICOM commander honors fallen at Margraten Cemetery

Courtesy Photo | Gen. Dagvin Anderson, commander of U.S. Africa Command, speaks during a Memorial Ceremony at the Netherlands American Cemetery in Margraten, Netherlands May 24, 2026. (Courtesy of U.S. Embassy, the Hague) see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | Gen. Dagvin Anderson, commander of U.S. Africa Command, speaks during a Memorial...... read more read more

MARGRATEN, Netherlands — U.S. Air Force Gen. Dagvin Anderson, commander of U.S. Africa Command, delivered the keynote address at the Netherlands American Cemetery’s Memorial Day ceremony in Margraten, Netherlands, May 24, 2026.

The event honored the sacrifices of U.S. service members and reinforced the enduring strength of the U.S.-European alliance. The ceremony served as a reminder of the power of remembrance, sacrifice and community.

As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary of independence, the commander's address centered on the enduring legacy of liberty emphasizing the importance of reflecting on the price of freedom.

“They [soldiers of the 84th “Railsplitters” Division] fought to ensure that darkness would not return, and they paid the price for the liberation we now gather to honor,” said Anderson.

He recognized the Dutch citizen’s profound, generations-long commitment to adopt and care for the graves at Margraten, noting his own personal connection to the site where his great uncle, Sergeant Harold Johnson, is buried.

“Yesterday, I was moved again when I met the van Galens – the family who has taken care of Harold’s grave for three generations,” said Anderson. “No one in my family knew someone has been looking after him for 80 years. They would be incredibly relieved to know someone still remembers and still cares. From the depths of my soul, I thank you, my family thanks you, and my nation thanks you.”

Following the formal wreath-laying and address, Anderson met with local Dutch officials and community members as well as allied military leaders, and families of the fallen.

The ceremony served as unique communal act of honor, reaffirming that ordinary people’s sacrifices continue to shape the freedoms enjoyed today.