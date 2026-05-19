Photo By Michael Ariola | Capt. Justin Peterson, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, waves to cheering fans...... read more read more Photo By Michael Ariola | Capt. Justin Peterson, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, waves to cheering fans during the military recognition at the Chicago White Sox home game, May 16, 2026, at Rate Field. Peterson recently completed a deployment to Latvia and holds numerous military awards. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Michael Ariola) see less | View Image Page

Military police officer credits the Army for fulfilling his passion to also serve as a police officer Your browser does not support the audio element.

CHICAGO - U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Justin Peterson was recognized on Armed Forces Day as the “Hero of the Game” during Chicago’s Crosstown Classic game series with the Chicago White Sox (Southside) versus the Chicago Cubs (Northside) at Rate Field, May 16, 2026.



More than 38,000 fans rose to their feet and applauded as Peterson was recognized on the field for his 10 years of service in the U.S. Army Reserve.



“It was truly an honor being in front of all the fans. It was a remarkable and humbling experience,” Peterson said. “I greatly appreciate the White Sox for the recognition.”



Peterson enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve in 2016 and was assigned to the 470th Movement Control Battalion. In 2020, he graduated from Aurora University with a major in criminal justice and commissioned through the Wheaton College Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program.



Peterson, a military police officer, has found his career highly fulfilling.

“I always wanted to be a police officer, so by joining the Army Reserve and becoming an MP, I was able to fulfill that passion,” Peterson said.



In 2021, Peterson was assigned to the 79th Military Police Company as a platoon leader and mobilized to Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, in support of Operation Allies Welcome. There, he conducted law enforcement and security operations for more than 20,000 personnel.



Peterson took command of the 102nd Military Police Company in 2023 and later deployed to Latvia in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. During the deployment, the company was responsible for law enforcement and security operations at six forward operating sites across the Baltic region.



Peterson currently serves as the force protection officer for the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command in Arlington Heights, Illinois. In his civilian career, he is training to become a 911 dispatcher.



“The Army Reserve has offered me the opportunity to have the best of both worlds by serving in the Army while also building a civilian career,” Peterson said.



His top awards include the Meritorious Service Medal and the Army Commendation Medal.