AFRICOM commander Gen. Anderson testifies before Congress

STUTTGART, Germany– U.S. Air Force Gen. Dagvin Anderson, commander of U.S. Africa Command, testified before the U.S. House and Senate Armed Services committees May 14 and 19, 2026, about the strategic importance of Africa and evolving security threats.

Appearing before lawmakers to discuss the command's annual posture statement and budget request, Anderson outlined AFRICOM's mission and priorities.

"Africa stands at a crossroads where terrorism, malign influence, and economic competition demand dedicated engagement," Anderson testified. “AFRICOM addresses these challenges by leveraging U.S. strengths to protect the homeland, advance U.S. interests, and respond to crisis.”

Many of the questions asked by lawmakers, during the hearings, centered on the shifting global power dynamics in Africa and widespread engagement of other actors.

"The threats in Africa are becoming more demanding, with growing challenges from multiple terror organizations and destabilizing activities from disruptive actors," Anderson told the committees. “The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) remain a threat to the homeland today, and if al-Qaeda groups continue their expansion, they will be positioned to establish a caliphate on the continent.”

Anderson also highlighted that Africa is a continent of opportunities.

“Africa sits at the crossroads of global commerce and security, bridging the strategic terrain between the Atlantic and the Indo-Pacific,” said Anderson. “It’s the world’s supplier of critical minerals for advanced defense systems…home to 12 of the world’s 20 fastest growing economies, [and]by 2050, it will account for a third of the global working age population.”

He assured the lawmakers that every dollar authorized will contribute directly to the security, safety, and prosperity of the United States.

The recordings of the hearings can be viewed on AFRICOM’s YouTube channel.