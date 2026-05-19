Center Hill Dam road closure scheduled for May 27

Photo By Noe Gonzalez | Center Hill Dam on the Caney Fork River in Lancaster, Tennessee, is pictured Feb. 19, 2026. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is closing State Highway 141/96, which crosses the dam, to all traffic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 27. The closure is necessary for crews to move equipment for an ongoing project to replace the dam's spillway gates. (Noe Gonzalez U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Noe Gonzalez | Center Hill Dam on the Caney Fork River in Lancaster, Tennessee, is pictured Feb. 19,...... read more read more

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (May. 20, 2026) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is closing State Highway 141/96 at Center Hill Dam in Lancaster, Tennessee, to all traffic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 27.

The Nashville District is replacing spillway gates at Center Hill Dam to upgrade its flood risk and water management infrastructure in the Cumberland River Basin.

"American Bridge Company will be preparing for the replacement of the third spillway gate by emplacing equipment on the downstream side of the dam," said Greg Bishop, project manager. "This operation requires use of the crane on the lakeside barge to lift the equipment up and over the dam. During the movement of the equipment over the roadway, both lanes of the bridge will be closed to traffic. Once the operation is complete, the roadway will be reopened to one lane of traffic."

Commuters are encouraged to plan alternate routes during this time. Pedestrians and traffic are also not allowed across the dam during the closure of the roadway.

For more information or to ask questions about the closure, please contact the Center Hill Lake Natural Resource Manager’s Office at 931-858-3125.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is the nation's first engineering organization, committed to delivering innovative engineering solutions that benefit the American people. The district’s mission is to deliver vital engineering solutions, in collaboration with our partners to strengthen national security, energize our economy, and reduce disaster risk.

The Nashville District focuses on civil works operations across a 59,000-square-mile area spanning seven states: Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, Mississippi, and Virginia, where it manages critical water resources within the Cumberland and Tennessee River basins, balancing flood risk management, commercial navigation, hydropower production, recreation, water supply, and water quality, while also operating 10 dams in the Cumberland River Basin and maintaining 14 navigation lock projects on the Cumberland and Tennessee River systems. The district is protecting people from water, protecting water from people, and making water useful.

The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/About/Districts/Nashville-District/, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on X (formerly Twitter) at www.x.com/nashvillecorps. Follow us on LinkedIn for the latest Nashville District employment and contracting opportunities athttps://www.linkedin.com/company/u-s-army-corps-of-engineers-nashville-district. The public can also follow J. Percy Priest Lake on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/jpercypriestlake.