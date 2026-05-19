Exchange CCO Named 2026 DallasCMO ORBIE Finalist for Marketing Excellence

Photo By Ryan Smith | Army & Air Force Exchange Service Chief Communication Officer Judd Anstey has been named a finalist in the 2026 DallasCMO ORBIE Awards, honoring chief marketing officers who are driving success and transforming organizations. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Ryan Smith | Army & Air Force Exchange Service Chief Communication Officer Judd Anstey has been...... read more read more

DALLAS – Army & Air Force Exchange Service https://www.flickr.com/photos/aafespa/55281847387/in/dateposted/ has been named a finalist in the 2026 DallasCMO ORBIE Awards, honoring chief marketing officers who are driving success and transforming organizations.

Anstey is among five finalists in the Global category, recognizing excellence in organizations with $1.5 billion annual revenue and multinational operations. More than 100 nominations were received across five categories.

Under Anstey’s leadership, the Exchange transformed its marketing approach in 2017, when the Department of War granted all Veterans—15 million shoppers— a lifelong tax-free shopping benefit at ShopMyExchange.com. Anstey led the retailer’s first network broadcast agreements partnering with notable public and military figures on social media and broadcast content to spread the word.

Anstey also spearheaded social and broadcast content with celebrities and key military leaders; executed targeted digital advertising; drove focused public relations; conducted outreach to Veteran support organizations; and deployed outdoor ads in areas with strong Veteran populations.

“The military community benefits from his leadership as he consistently advances initiatives that strengthen the readiness, resilience and Quality of Life,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull. “His strategic vision, flawless execution and unwavering dedication make him worthy for this distinguished award.”

Finalists and winners are selected through an independent peer-adjudicated process based on leadership and management effectiveness; business value created by marketing initiatives; engagement in industry and community endeavors.

Winners will be announced Aug. 27.