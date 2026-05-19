Photo By Susan Fazakerley Smullen | Fort Belvoir, Va. (May 20, 2026)—The National Museum of the United States Army was recently recognized by the Society for History in the Federal Government with the 2026 Historic Preservation and Exhibitions Award in specific recognition of the Museum’s special exhibition, “CALL TO Arms: The Soldier and the Revolutionary War.” The award was presented during the Society’s 2026 Annual Meeting, with a focused theme this year on bringing federal history to the public during America’s 250th Anniversary. This prize is awarded annually in recognition of the importance of historic preservation and exhibitions in federal history practice and conveys distinction to the individual or principal collaborators for a project in either historic preservation or interpretive display. The Society’s Awards Chair Leslie Poster (left) and Historic Preservation and Exhibitions Award Committee Member Alexander Poster (right) presented the honors to Museum Director Paul Morando (center) at an awards ceremony during the Society’s 2026 Annual Meeting held at the Library of Congress on May 14. Photo: Courtesy of Society for History in the Federal Government. see less | View Image Page

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Society for History in the Federal Government Honors National Army Museum with 2026 Historic Preservation and Exhibitions Award

Annual prize awarded in recognition of special exhibition, “CALL TO Arms: The Soldier and the Revolutionary War”

Fort Belvoir, Va. (May 20, 2026)—The National Museum of the United States Army was recently recognized by the Society for History in the Federal Government the the 2026 Historic Preservation and Exhibitions Award in specific recognition of the Museum’s special exhibition, “CALL TO Arms: The Soldier and the Revolutionary War."

The award was presented during the Society’s 2026 Annual Meeting, with a focused theme this year on bringing federal history to the public during America’s 250th Anniversary. This prize is awarded annually in recognition of the importance of historic preservation and exhibitions in federal history practice and conveys distinction to the individual or principal collaborators for a project in either historic preservation or interpretive display.

The two-year exhibition opened in June 2025 to commemorate the 250th Birthday of the U.S. Army and this year’s 250th Anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. The 5,000 square-foot exhibition features a rare collection, specially curated by the Museum, that includes Revolutionary War artifacts from the original colonies, England, France and Canada. It stands as the Museum’s most ambitious special exhibition to date, offering a comprehensive, artifact-driven interpretation of the Revolutionary War with unique insight in to the lived experiences of our nation’s earliest Soldiers and those who supported them.

The Society’s Awards Chair Leslie Poster and Historic Preservation and Exhibitions Award Committee Member Alexander Poster presented the honors to Museum Director Paul Morando at an awards ceremony during the Society’s 2026 Annual Meeting held at the Library of Congress on May 14.

“This recognition by the Society for History in Federal Government is an honor and further validates the Museum’s commitment to preserve, interpret, and exhibit invaluable artifacts such as these in our special exhibition gallery,” said Paul Morando, Director of the National Museum of the United States Army. “The rarity of the artifacts curated for ‘CALL TO Arms' is breathtaking, and to have them brought together for public display is something that may never occur again.”

The award-winning nomination was submitted with the following citation, reiterated during the Society’s award presentation:

The Army celebrated its 250th anniversary in 2025, and the National Museum of the United States Army is commemorating the semiquincentennial with the exhibition “CALL TO Arms: The Soldier and the Revolutionary War.” Through partnerships with dozens of other institutions, the exhibition’s team of curators and museum specialists realized the promise of the show's title, assembling a vast array of artifacts that document the founding years of the American military: firearms, powder horns, standards, cannons and much more. These artifacts are enlivened by interactive maps and other media elements that help visitors reach across time and explore every level of the Revolutionary War, from famous battles to the rhythms of day-to-day life in the Continental Army’s camps. Vivid, life-sized cast figures distributed throughout the exhibition encourage visitors to consider how individuals of different backgrounds and worldviews chartered their own path through the international conflict. Visitors leave “CALL TO Arms” with new insights into the lives of our nation’s first soldiers as well as the U.S. Army’s central place within our nation’s history.

Criteria for award consideration required that nominees demonstrate exemplary practices that serve as models for future federal activity, as well as significant value in furthering history in and of the federal government. Nominations were further judged based on the quality of historical research and interpretation and their ability to deliver a high level of technical expertise in the field of historic preservation.

Founded in 1979, The Society for History in the Federal Government serves as the voice of the federal history community, bringing together government professionals with academic faculty, consultants, students, and a broad range of citizens interested in fostering a better understanding of the history of the federal government and the diverse ways in which federal history is produced.

“CALL TO Arms: The Soldier and the Revolutionary War” is open to the public with free admission through June 2027.

About the National Museum of the United States Army

The National Museum of the United States Army provides the only comprehensive portrayal of Army history and traditions through the eyes of the American Soldier. By preserving, interpreting, and exhibiting invaluable artifacts, the National Army Museum creates learning opportunities for all visitors and bonds the American people to their oldest military service. We are America’s Army Museum. The U.S. Army owns and operates the Museum. The Army Historical Foundation continues its fundraising role in support of the Museum and manages all retail, catering, and special events. For more information on the National Museum of the United States Army, visit http://www.thenmusa.org.