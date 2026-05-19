818th MSAS celebrates 15 years of air advising, heritage and global partnership

Photo By Capt. Michael Hong | U.S. Air Force Col. Angela Polsinelli, 621st Air Mobility Advisor Group commander,...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Michael Hong | U.S. Air Force Col. Angela Polsinelli, 621st Air Mobility Advisor Group commander, speaks at the 818th Mobility Support Advisory Squadron’s 15th Anniversary Celebration Luncheon at Tommy B’s Community Center, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., May 15, 2026. The luncheon honored 15 years of air advising, partner-nation engagement and heritage, bringing current and former members together to recognize the squadron’s legacy as “Silverbacks.” (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Michael Hong) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J.— Laughter, applause and familiar stories filled Tommy B’s Community Center as current and former members of the 818th Mobility Support Advisory Squadron gathered for the unit’s 15th anniversary celebration luncheon May 15, 2026, here.

Though the squadron is slated to close in September, speakers emphasized its legacy will endure through the Airmen it developed and the global partnerships it forged.

“Although the unit is shutting down, it was still extremely important to celebrate the work we’ve done over the last 15 years,” said Capt. Sybil Acevedo, ground transportation flight commander. “Air advising is continuing, but this was a chance for us to come together as a family, share stories and pass on items that have been part of our heritage.”

Themed “15 Years. One Mission,” the program featured remarks from past and present leaders, a squadron history and an auction of heritage items tied to the unit’s identity.

Activated April 15, 2011, the 818th MSAS was created to build partner capacity through air mobility advising. Over 15 years, the squadron united Airmen from more than 30 career fields to train 290 air advisors, execute 475 missions and engage 15,000 partners across 30 countries.

The mission continuously evolved. The unit added Defense Language Institute French instructors in 2016, streamlined its training pipeline in 2017 and introduced virtual reality role-playing in 2022 to sharpen cultural intelligence. Operational milestones spanned the globe, from hosting the first U.S.-based African Partnership Flight in 2015 to expanding into the Indo-Pacific during Exercise Cope Thunder in 2023.

Col. Angela Polsinelli, 621st Air Mobility Advisor Group commander and a former 818th MSAS commander, framed the unit's history by highlighting a carved wooden walking staff passed down through the unit’s leadership. The staff bears the initials of every commander who led the squadron.

Beyond missions and milestones, Polsinelli called the squadron "the ultimate leadership factory."

“You send a technical sergeant and a captain to lead a team on the other side of the world, train partners and brief ambassadors,” Polsinelli said. “It’s amazing how they grow and thrive.”

Col. Justin Ballinger, 621st Contingency Response Wing commander, echoed this, noting the squadron’s strategic impact far exceeded its size.

“Access, basing and overflight are among the biggest challenges in any conflict,” Ballinger said. “You have to engage partners, build coalitions and gain access and resources when you’re playing an away game. This team helps make that reality at the tactical level.”

Speakers shared stories from deployments requiring air advisors to act as both technical experts and "warrior diplomats." The anecdotes drew laughter but reinforced a core truth: successful advising demands cultural awareness, adaptability and trust.

During the heritage auction, members bid on patches, flags and artifacts, preserving pieces of the unit’s visual history as it enters its final months. For the current commander, the event was a reminder of what made the squadron distinct.

“I’d like us to be remembered as people who cared about each other and watched each other’s backs,” said Lt. Col. Christina Norbygaard, 818th MSAS commander. “The 818th bridged the gap between our partners and the U.S., but at the end of the day, the people are what I’d like us to remember.”

With missions still on the calendar before the unit's closure, Norbygaard urged her team to press hard to the very end.

“Build those connections, and when we all depart in September, stay connected,” Norbygaard said. “Because you never know when we’re coming back.”