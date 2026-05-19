Dale Hollow Lake recertifies ‘Clean Marinas’

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District officials present the “Clean...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District officials present the “Clean Marina” flag May 12, 2026, to officials at Willow Grove Resort &amp; Marina on the shoreline of Dale Hollow Lake in Allons, Tennessee. The marina accomplished all checklist items and demonstrated a willingness to protect and preserve the water and environment at Dale Hollow Lake. (USACE Photo by Lori Neubert) see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (May. 20, 2026) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that officials recertified Willow Grove Resort & Marina and Sunset Marina and Resort as “Clean Marinas” last week at Dale Hollow Lake.



USACE officials presented the marinas with new “Clean Marina” flags in separate ceremonies May 12, recognizing their voluntary efforts to reduce water pollution and erosion in the Cumberland River watershed, and for promoting environmentally responsible marina and boating practices.



The flag presentations officially confirms that these marinas have completed all requirements set forth in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Clean Marina Program.



"Achieving Clean Marina status is a significant accomplishment, but maintaining it through recertification shows a true, long-term dedication to our environment," said Biologist Brad Potts, Clean Marina Program manager in the Operations Branch at the USACE Nashville District. “We are incredibly proud of the teams at Willow Grove and Sunset marinas. Their proactive efforts in pollution prevention and water quality protection are vital to the health of the lake and sets a high standard for safeguarding water quality and recreation.”



The Cumberland River Basin Clean Marina Program is a voluntary program implemented by the Nashville District and its watershed partners to promote environmentally responsible marina and boating practices. This program, established in support of the National Clean Boating Campaign, helps marina operators protect the very resource that provides them with their livelihood: Clean Water. The effort will encourage boater education, increased coordination among state agencies and better communication of existing laws, as well as offer incentives for creative and proactive marina operators. Other watershed partners in this program include the Tennessee Valley Authority, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, and Cumberland River Compact.



In achieving “Clean Marina” status, these marinas accomplished all checklist items and demonstrated a willingness to protect and preserve the water and environment at Dale Hollow Lake.



“Participating in the Clean Marina program reflects our commitment to protecting Dale Hollow Lake and ensuring that future generations can enjoy the same natural beauty and recreational opportunities that make this area special,” said Noah Barrett, Sunset Marina general manager. “As marina operators, we understand that our livelihood depends on maintaining a clean, healthy lake environment, and the Clean Marina Program provides a strong framework for achieving that goal.”



The checklist for the Clean Marina Program is extensive and contains specific requirements for sewage management; fuel management; solid waste and petroleum recycling and disposal; vessel operation, maintenance and repair; marina site design and maintenance; storm water management and erosion control; public education and water safety



Barrett added that the program has a positive impact on how the marina operates by encouraging continual improvement and preserving water quality and overall cleanliness of Dale Hollow Lake.



“Environmental stewardship is important because marinas play a direct role in the health of the lake. Our team understands that small actions taken consistently — whether it’s proper disposal practices, educating customers, or maintaining our facilities responsibly—make a meaningful long-term difference. We want to lead by example and continue being good stewards of this resource for the entire community,” stressed Barrett.



Mickey Ledbetter, owner of Willow Grove Resort and Marina, said his children were young when the marina passed its certification to become the first Clean Marina in the Nashville District. As adults involved with marina operations, they were involved in this recertification.



“We’re proud of our heritage with taking care of the environment at Dale Hollow Lake, and more so now that we’re now sharing that desire, love and dedication with the next generation,” Ledbetter said.



Willow Grove Resort & Marina is located on the shoreline of Dale Hollow Lake at 11045 Willow Grove Highway in Allons, Tennessee. For more information about this “Clean Marina,” go to [https://willowgrove.com/](https://willowgrove.com/). Sunset Marina and Resort is located at 2040 Sunset Dock Road in Monroe, Tennessee. For more information about this “Clean Marina,” go to [https://sunsetmarina.com/](https://sunsetmarina.com/).



Dale Hollow State Park Dock is the only other certified “Clean Marina” at Dale Hollow Lake. This marina is located at 1226 Marine Road in Burkesville, Kentucky. For more information about this “Clean Marina,” go to [https://loggerheadmarinas.com/marina/dale-hollow-state-park-marina/](https://loggerheadmarinas.com/marina/dale-hollow-state-park-marina/).



The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at[https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/About/Districts/Nashville-District/](https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/About/Districts/Nashville-District/), on Facebook at[www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps](http://www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps)and on X (formerly Twitter) at[www.x.com/nashvillecorps](http://www.x.com/nashvillecorps). Follow us on LinkedIn for the latest Nashville District employment and contracting opportunities at[https://www.linkedin.com/company/u-s-army-corps-of-engineers-nashville-district](https://www.linkedin.com/company/u-s-army-corps-of-engineers-nashville-district). The public can also follow Dale Hollow Lake on Facebook at [http://www.facebook.com/dalehollowlake](http://www.facebook.com/dalehollowlake).