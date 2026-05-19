USS Cleveland plankowner and Cleveland native celebrates birthday as ship joins the fleet

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Theoplis Stewart II | CLEVELAND (May 18, 2026) – Engineman Fireman Jaxon Ward, a Sailor assigned to USS Cleveland (LCS 31), poses for a portrait aboard the ship in Cleveland, Ohio, May 18, 2026. Ward, a plankowner, said serving as part of Cleveland’s first crew means helping lay the foundation for the ship and future Sailors who will carry its legacy forward. Cleveland is the fourth warship to be named after Ohio’s second largest city and is the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship to be built and commissioned in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theoplis Stewart) see less | View Image Page

CLEVELAND, Ohio – For Engineman Fireman Jaxon Ward, USS Cleveland’s commissioning was already a historic moment. Then it became personal.

Cleveland was commissioned May 16, 2026, in its namesake city, the same day as Ward’s birthday. For Ward, a Cleveland native and a plankowner aboard the ship, the timing made the ceremony feel like more than coincidence.

“Commissioning the ship on my birthday felt like all of this was meant to be,” Ward said. “Everything was on the right path.”

Ward is part of Cleveland’s first crew, the group of Sailors responsible for bringing the ship to life and setting the foundation for those who will serve aboard after them.

As an engineman fireman, Ward supports the ship’s engineering mission and helps maintain equipment critical to the ship’s operation. He said serving aboard Cleveland has been shaped by long days, teamwork and the shared commitment required to prepare a new ship for service.

That commitment is reflected in Cleveland’s motto, “Forge a Legacy.”

For Ward, forging a legacy means helping build the foundation future crews will inherit. As one of the ship’s plankowners, he said the crew is not only serving aboard Cleveland, but helping define what the ship will become. The crew’s daily chant, which includes the phrase “all heart, no quit,” also holds meaning for Ward.

“All heart, no quit means giving it your all,” Ward said. “There were long days, very long days, getting us to this point.”

Ward said the phrase captures the crew’s ability to rely on one another through challenges, long hours and the pressure of preparing the ship for commissioning.

Being in Cleveland for the ceremony gave Ward a deeper appreciation for the relationship between the ship and its namesake city. He said seeing the community come out to support the crew made the moment even more meaningful.

“We are more than just the legacy,” Ward said. “Everyone came out here to experience everything with us.” During the commissioning ceremony, Ward said he felt nervous at first because he wanted everything to go well. As the ceremony continued, those nerves turned into pride.

“I was filled with pure happiness,” Ward said. “I enjoyed seeing my ship. I enjoyed seeing friends and families experience this legacy that we are building.”

The most memorable moment for Ward came when the crew ran aboard and brought the ship to life. “When we came aboard our ship and lit up our engines, the ship was alive,” Ward said. “That made it feel like it was really happening.”

For Ward, being a plankowner means being part of the first crew to serve aboard Cleveland after commissioning and helping bring the ship into active service.

“Being a plankowner means you are part of the first crew,” Ward said. “You are one of the first people to bring the ship to life.”

Looking ahead, Ward said he hopes future crews and caretakers remember the work that went into building Cleveland’s beginning. If the ship one day becomes a museum or memorial, he said he would want its caretakers to preserve the ship’s spirit.

“Keep her alive,” Ward said. “Even after she is decommissioned, keep her spirit and her life.”

Ward said he also wants people to understand how close the crew has become. With a small crew, Cleveland’s Sailors depend on one another and build strong relationships across rates and ranks.

“We all have different jobs and different rates, but we are close,” Ward said. “This is the best team I have ever worked with.”

USS Cleveland was commissioned May 16 in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland is the fourth warship to be named after Ohio’s second-largest city and is the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship to be built and commissioned in the U.S. Navy.