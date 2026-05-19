First U.S. Airman Graduates from the Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama

Photo By Sgt. Nirak Manuel Garcia Navarro | U.S. service members and Panamanian partners move through the jungle while carrying equipment and supplies during the Green Mile event as part of the Jungle Operations Training Course–Panama at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, May 14, 2026. The training strengthened interoperability and reinforced the enduring partnership between U.S. forces and Panamanian security institutions through combined jungle operations in a demanding tropical environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro) see less | View Image Page

CRISTÓBAL COLÓN, Panamá – U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Duchaine Paul, assigned to the 824th Base Defense Squadron at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, earned the jungle tab from the Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama class 26-5, May 15, 2026, and has become the first Airman to graduate from the JOTC-P.

Before attending the course, Paul had spent time building strong partnerships with Panamanian personnel through joint training with the Servicio de Protección Institucional (SPI), Panama’s presidential security force.

“Fortunately, I’ve been very blessed to train with other partners like SPI, which is presidential security over here in Panama,” Paul said. “And we got to train with them over at Cerro Tigre. And it’s been some great partnership and just building a relationship with the Panamanians.”

Those experiences laid the foundation for his next challenge. Building on the relationships and familiarity he had already developed with his Panamanian counterparts, Paul completed the rigorous 18-day Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama here at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón from April 27, to May 15, 2026.

The course immerses jungle students in one of the world’s most unforgiving environments. Deep within the dense Panamanian jungle, students battle oppressive heat and humidity, relentless tropical rains that turn the ground into thick, sinking mud, swarms of insects, venomous wildlife, and nearly impenetrable vegetation. Navigation through the tangled undergrowth demands constant vigilance; while the survival skills, small-unit tactics, and waterborne operations test every ounce of physical endurance and mental resilience the jungle students possess.

Paul stressed how mental toughness was the key factor that carried him through his toughest challenges. Quickly adding that seeing his classmates struggle alongside him became a powerful motivator.

“Those difficult moments of the course is what kept me going through every single day… I look over to one of my friends, they would be struggling just as much. I just knew I couldn’t let up… You’re struggling. You see your buddy just barely making it. It’s a good option to just laugh at each other like, ‘Yeah, I cannot believe we’re here right now.’ You just keep pushing.”

The language barrier introduced another challenge for Paul, yet he approached it as an opportunity rather than an obstacle. He explained it was a great way to become what some jungle students referred to as “tactically bilingual.”

“It was very interesting. Of course, there’s a language barrier, but it’s more [about] getting the opportunity to learn a different language and refine those skills,” he explained. “So it’s a very challenging time for me to learn Spanish, and also a very beneficial time as well.”

Paul’s leadership has spoken at length about their choice to ultimately send him through the course, expecting to not just survive the jungle, but to thrive in it.

“Our mission in Panama is centered on training by, with, and through our Panamanian partners to strengthen interoperability, build enduring relationships, and reinforce regional security cooperation.” U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Jeanna Daessleer, assigned to the 474th Air Expeditionary Group, Detachment 1, Mission Commander, said.

“Staff Sgt. Paul embodied that mission every day in country. While several members were medically and physically qualified to attend the course, he distinguished himself through his professionalism, teamwork, and the relationships he built with our partner force. He has a unique ability to connect with people, foster trust, and positively represent both the 824th Base Defense Squadron and the United States Air Force. He was absolutely the right Airman for this opportunity and excelled throughout the course.”

While proud to be the first Air Force graduate this iteration, Paul emphasized that the milestone represented something much larger than himself.

“But to me, it wasn’t really about being the very first Air Force graduate to come through this. It was about knowing that I am just an image of the 824th BDS. So I’m not just representing myself, but my fellow partners, my colleagues that are down there waiting to come to the next class.”

Paul strongly encouraged other service members to take advantage of the training. Explaining the amount of things he learned not just from the jungle instructors, but jungle students as well.

“I would definitely recommend this course to anybody who can come here, because it’s an amazing opportunity to build relationships with the Panamanians.”

When asking his leadership, Daessleer reassures that Paul was the first, and certainly won’t be the last Airmen to go through the jungle course and have their chance to earn the jungle tab.

“Looking ahead, we absolutely intend to continue sending Airmen through JOTC-P. The 824th BDS already has two additional Airmen identified and prepared for upcoming iterations. Additionally, through the partnership established during this course, we have strengthened coordination with the JOTC-P leadership and anticipate continued opportunities for Base Defense Group Airmen to attend future classes.” Daessleer said.

Paul’s graduation not only marks a historic first for the U.S. Air Force but also underscores the growing interoperability between U.S. and Panamanian partners. Through shared training experiences like this, both nations are strengthening their ability to operate seamlessly in one of the world’s most demanding environments, reinforcing military partnerships that bolster security and stability across the region.

Cristóbal Colón, Panamá – El sargento del Estado Mayor de la Fuerza Aérea de EE. UU., Duchaine Paul, asignado al 824.º Escuadrón de Defensa de Base en la Moody Air Force Base, obtuvo la insignia de selva del Curso de Entrenamiento en Operaciones de Selva - Panamá (JOTC-P), clase 26-5, el 15 de mayo de 2026, convirtiéndose en el primer aviador en graduarse del JOTC-P.

Antes de asistir al curso, Paul había dedicado tiempo a construir sólidas alianzas con personal panameño mediante entrenamientos conjuntos con el Servicio de Protección Institucional (SPI), la fuerza de seguridad presidencial de Panamá.

“Afortunadamente, he tenido la bendición de entrenar con otros aliados como el SPI, que es la seguridad presidencial aquí en Panamá”, dijo Paul. “Y pudimos entrenar con ellos en Cerro Tigre. Ha sido una gran colaboración y una excelente manera de construir relaciones con los panameños”.

Esas experiencias sentaron las bases para su siguiente desafío. Aprovechando las relaciones y la familiaridad que ya había desarrollado con sus homólogos panameños, Paul completó el riguroso Curso de Entrenamiento en Operaciones de Selva - Panamá de 18 días aquí en la Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón del 27 de abril al 15 de mayo de 2026.

El curso sumerge a los estudiantes de selva en uno de los entornos más implacables del mundo. En lo profundo de la densa selva panameña, los estudiantes enfrentan un calor y una humedad sofocantes, lluvias tropicales incesantes que convierten el suelo en lodo espeso y hundido, enjambres de insectos, fauna venenosa y una vegetación casi impenetrable. La navegación a través de la maleza exige vigilancia constante, mientras que las habilidades de supervivencia, las tácticas de pequeñas unidades y las operaciones acuáticas ponen a prueba cada gramo de resistencia física y fortaleza mental que poseen los estudiantes.

Paul destacó que la fortaleza mental fue el factor clave que le permitió superar sus desafíos más difíciles. Añadió rápidamente que ver a sus compañeros luchar junto a él se convirtió en una poderosa motivación.

“Esos momentos difíciles del curso fueron lo que me mantuvo avanzando cada día… Miraba a uno de mis amigos y estaba luchando igual que yo. Sabía que no podía rendirme… Estás sufriendo. Ves a tu compañero apenas resistiendo. A veces la mejor opción es reírse mutuamente y decir: ‘Sí, no puedo creer que estemos aquí ahora mismo’. Y simplemente sigues adelante”.

La barrera del idioma representó otro desafío para Paul, aunque él la vio como una oportunidad más que como un obstáculo. Explicó que fue una excelente manera de convertirse en lo que algunos estudiantes llamaban “tácticamente bilingüe”.

“Fue muy interesante. Claro, existe una barrera del idioma, pero se trata más de tener la oportunidad de aprender otro idioma y perfeccionar esas habilidades”, explicó. “Así que fue un momento muy desafiante para aprender español, pero también muy beneficioso”.

El liderazgo de Paul habló extensamente sobre su decisión de enviarlo finalmente al curso, esperando que no solo sobreviviera en la selva, sino que prosperara en ella.

“Nuestra misión en Panamá se centra en entrenar junto a nuestros socios panameños y a través de ellos para fortalecer la interoperabilidad, construir relaciones duraderas y reforzar la cooperación regional en seguridad”, dijo la primera teniente de la Fuerza Aérea de EE. UU., Jeanna Daessleer, asignada al 474.º Grupo Expedicionario Aéreo, Destacamento 1, comandante de misión.

“El sargento Paul encarnó esa misión todos los días que estuvo en el país. Aunque varios miembros estaban médica y físicamente calificados para asistir al curso, él se distinguió por su profesionalismo, trabajo en equipo y las relaciones que construyó con nuestra fuerza aliada. Tiene una habilidad única para conectar con las personas, generar confianza y representar positivamente tanto al 824.º Escuadrón de Defensa de Base como a la Fuerza Aérea de Estados Unidos. Definitivamente fue el aviador indicado para esta oportunidad y sobresalió durante todo el curso”.

Aunque se siente orgulloso de ser el primer graduado de la Fuerza Aérea en esta edición, Paul enfatizó que este logro representa algo mucho más grande que él mismo.

“Pero para mí, realmente no se trataba de ser el primer graduado de la Fuerza Aérea en pasar por esto. Se trataba de saber que soy una representación del 824.º BDS. No solo me represento a mí mismo, sino también a mis compañeros y colegas que están esperando participar en la próxima clase”.

Paul alentó firmemente a otros miembros del servicio militar a aprovechar este entrenamiento, explicando la cantidad de cosas que aprendió no solo de los instructores de selva, sino también de los demás estudiantes.

“Definitivamente recomendaría este curso a cualquiera que pueda venir aquí, porque es una oportunidad increíble para construir relaciones con los panameños”.

Al ser consultada, Daessleer aseguró que Paul fue el primero, pero ciertamente no será el último aviador en participar en el curso de selva y tener la oportunidad de obtener la insignia de selva.

“Mirando hacia el futuro, definitivamente tenemos la intención de seguir enviando aviadores al JOTC-P. El 824.º BDS ya tiene identificados y preparados a dos aviadores adicionales para próximas ediciones. Además, gracias a la colaboración establecida durante este curso, hemos fortalecido la coordinación con el liderazgo del JOTC-P y anticipamos oportunidades continuas para que aviadores del Grupo de Defensa de Base asistan a futuras clases”, dijo Daessleer.

La graduación de Paul no solo marca un hito histórico para la Fuerza Aérea de Estados Unidos, sino que también subraya la creciente interoperabilidad entre los socios estadounidenses y panameños. A través de experiencias de entrenamiento compartidas como esta, ambas naciones fortalecen su capacidad para operar de manera conjunta en uno de los entornos más exigentes del mundo, reforzando alianzas militares que contribuyen a la seguridad y estabilidad de toda la región.