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    Just Landed: February, March, April and May 2026 Newcomers

    908th Flying Training Wing Newcomers Graphic

    Photo By Senior Airman Juliana Todd | The 908th Flying Training Wing Newcomers Graphic accompanies a monthly article...... read more read more

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2026

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Flying Training Wing

    The 908th Flying Training Wing welcomes the following members to the unit.

    908th Flying Training Wing:

    Senior Airman Dieondiere Jefferies – Wing Staff

    Maj. Dorn Muscar Jr. – Wing Staff

    Capt. Michael Simmons – Wing Staff

    908th Operations Group:

    Airman 1st Class Jimmy Berry Jr. – 908th Operations Support Squadron

    Airman 1st Class Dontavius Crosby – 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron

    Staff Sgt. Adrienne Dew – 908th AES

    Tech. Sgt. Bradley Engelmann – 703rd Helicopter Squadron

    Airman Basic Cemya Mims – 908th OSS

    Staff Sgt. James Needler – 703rd HS

    Capt. Grant Richards – 908th OSS

    908th Maintenance Group:

    Senior Airman Nicholas Aguirre – 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    Airman 1st Class Andres Arredondoguerrero – 908th Maintenance Squadron

    Senior Airman Kaelin Bone – 908th Maintenance Group Staff

    Senior Airman Christian Capps – 908th AMXS

    Airman 1st Class Matthew Cole – 908th AMXS

    Airman 1st Class Dyllan Mckay – 908th AMXS

    Senior Airman Jared Navarrete – 908th MXS

    Airman 1st Class Joshua Stinson – 908th MXS

    908th Mission Support Group:

    Airman 1st Class Hope Burke – 908th Civil Engineer Squadron

    Airman 1st Class Xavier Carruth – 908th CES

    Airman 1st Class Daethon Freeney – 908th Security Forces Squadron

    Senior Master Sgt. Carlo Grande – 25th Aerial Port Squadron

    Airman Basic Roman Hoover – 908th CES

    Airman Basic Brooklyn Kimbrough – 908th Logistics Readiness Squadron

    Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Lalime – 908th CES

    Airman 1st Class Fabian Lawes – 908th CES

    Senior Airman Joe Lee – 25th APS

    Lt. Col. Stephen Lee – 908th SFS

    Senior Airman Erica Mitchell – 908th SFS

    2nd Lt. Michael Neal – 908th Force Support Squadron

    Senior Master Sgt. Steven Neshkoff – 908th SFS

    Senior Airman Alexis Nichols – 908th SFS

    Tech. Sgt. Shavona Patterson – 908th FSS

    Tech. Sgt. Daphane Stevens – 908th SFS

    Senior Airman Logan Wall – 25th APS

    908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron:

    Airman 1st Class Comfort Abah

    Staff Sgt. Athena Hill

    Airman 1st Class Myles Taylor

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 14:04
    Story ID: 565532
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 41
    Downloads: 0

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