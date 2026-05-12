184th Wing Delivers Critical Support for Air Mobility Taskings

Courtesy Photo | 2nd Lt. Daelyn Haskins, Master Sgt. Paul Grunden, and Tech. Sgt. Joseph Alberts, all assigned to the 184th Logistics Readiness Squadron, sort and count Improved Outer Tactical Vests (IOTVs) at McConnell Air Force Base, Kan., March 5, 2026. The team provided 75 vests to the 190th Air Refueling Wing to support a short-notice, real-world tasking. see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | 2nd Lt. Daelyn Haskins, Master Sgt. Paul Grunden, and Tech. Sgt. Joseph Alberts, all...... read more read more

Airmen assigned to the 184th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Kansas Air National Guard, provided crucial, short notice support to the 22nd and 190th Air Refueling Wings in response to global operations, Feb. 15-18, 2026. Within the first 48 hours of the request, the Airmen were instrumental in executing critical mission requirements.

Senior Master Sgt. Craig Wilson, 184th LRS, assisted the 22nd LRS Air Transportation element with a massive cargo movement at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. He aided in the joint inspection of 61 increments for aircraft, totaling 105 short tons. The cargo included an R-11 fuel truck and 18 increments of outsized items for C-5 and C-17 aircraft, along with 42 increments for KC-46s and KC-135s. Furthermore, Wilson assisted with loading 46 pallets weighing 67.3 short tons onto KC-46 and KC-135 aircraft.

In a separate effort, a 184th LRS Supply team, including 2nd Lt. Daelyn Haskins, Master Sgt. Paul Grunden, Tech. Sgt. Joseph Alberts, and Staff Sgt. Christian Asher, provided Improved Outer Tactical Vests to the 190th Air Refueling Wing, Kansas Air National Guard, to meet their urgent operational needs.

The rapid coordination and execution of this support highlight the flexibility and commitment of the Airmen involved, ensuring mission success across multiple wings.