Fort Buchanan Connects Veterans, Readiness, and Opportunity Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico — Hundreds of retirees, veterans, Families, and members of the military community gathered at the Fort Buchanan Community Club, May 13, for the installation’s Retiree Appreciation Day event, reinforcing the Army’s enduring commitment to supporting Soldiers and Families from enlistment through retirement.



Lt. Col. Sean K. Cook, deputy garrison commander, presided over the ceremony and emphasized the direct connection between honoring retirees and ensuring the readiness of today’s force.

“The best way we can honor retirees and veterans is not only through ceremonies or words of appreciation. The best way we honor your service is by ensuring today’s warfighters remain ready to answer the Nation’s call,” said Cook.



Cook also reflected on the lasting impact retirees and veterans continue to have across the military community.



“Every Soldier trained, every Family supported, every deployment enabled, and every mission sustained carries forward the foundation built by generations of veterans and retirees. The discipline, resilience, and fighting spirit that define today’s military were shaped by those who came before us — by people like you,” added Cook.



Rep. José Aponte Hernández, president of the Federal Affairs and Veterans House Commission, served as the keynote speaker for the event.



“Today is not only about honoring the past. It is also about discussing the future of Puerto Rico and the role our island can continue playing in the national defense of our nation,” said Aponte Hernández.



The representative also highlighted the potential economic opportunities connected to national defense investments.



“We are entering a new era of opportunity. The recently announced proposal by President Trump for a $1.5 trillion national defense budget represents real opportunities for economic growth, innovation, and investment in Puerto Rico,” he said.



“Turning defense investment into sustainable economic growth requires vision, coordination, and leadership. If we work together — government, military, private sector, and community, including veterans and retirees — we can transform this moment into lasting progress,” added Aponte Hernández.



Army Sgt. 1st Class Ret. Alex Rodriguez, who attended the event, praised the level of support available to retirees at the installation.



“The dual mission of Army installations is vital because through these types of events we always learn something new — not only retirees and veterans, but service members as well. I did not know that Fort Buchanan offered such great support to retirees. I am truly impressed,” said Rodriguez.



Army Reserve Sgt. Ret. Manuel A. Rivera, who retired from the 448th Combat Engineer Battalion, also attended the event.



“This is a great event. I always come here because I learn new things about benefits available to retirees and their Families. It is important that Fort Buchanan continues dedicating time and resources to help us,” said Rivera.



The event included a Department of Veterans Affairs claims clinic, retirement benefits and entitlements orientation, and multiple informational support services for retirees, veterans, and their Families.



The event highlighted how the U.S. Army continues caring for its people throughout every stage of service — from enlistment to retirement — while strengthening readiness across the force.



With an annual budget nearing $500 million, Fort Buchanan supports approximately 15,000 personnel, including active-duty, Reserve, Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve members. Known as the Army’s home in the Caribbean, the installation remains focused on enhancing readiness and enabling deployment anytime, anywhere in support of national defense priorities.