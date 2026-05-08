ACC hosts TASR to strengthen warfighter readiness

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. -- Air Combat Command (ACC) recently hosted a Technology, Acquisition, and Sustainment Review (TASR) in coordination with Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC) and the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics (SAF/AQ)here.

In support of Secretary of the Air Force Meink’s goal to improve the acquisitions process and aid readiness across the Department of the Air Force, the event brought together operational and acquisition senior leaders to assess enterprise capabilities and strengthen readiness across the force. The briefings were specifically aimed at driving action items to solve real world problems and remove roadblocks for warfighters.

"Readiness isn’t a goal for the future; it is the immediate requirement for the mission we face today,” said Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of ACC. “The fleet must be prepared for the reality of the current threat environment as well as the future and that preparation happens now."

Discussions started with capability development efforts in several areas, including Collaborative Combat Aircraft and the F-47, enabling subject matter experts to work across organizational seams to bring the future forward.

The review continued with a look at the current landscape of weapons system readiness and identified critical improvements to sustainment processes and command and control infrastructure needed to support the Warfighter.

“In the past, we’ve focused on ‘just in time’ logistics,” said Lt. Gen. Linda Hurry, commander of AFMC. “Moving forward, we must shift our posture to ‘just in case’ logistics to ensure we are prepared for any scenario and positioned with more than enough components. Partnership is key when doing reviews like this one.”

The battlefield is changing fast with the rise of cheap drones, growth of software, and improved connectivity. By integrating perspectives from multiple agencies, AFMC, SAF/AQ, and ACC worked together to push the pace of adaptation necessary to stay ahead of threats and win.

"To operationalize at the speed of relevance, bridging the gap with acquisitions is critical,” said Spain. “When advanced systems reach our Airmen, they cannot just be delivered—they must be ready for immediate employment.”

The review's agenda also included briefings on the air superiority roadmap, defending installations, and speed and risk awareness for leaders. Many of the topics briefed were provided by operational commanders currently supporting Operation EPIC FURY.

This year’s TASR provided a unique opportunity to extract lessons learned from these major combat operations. By focusing on the reality of today's fight, ACC and the Air Force can ensure enterprise programs are working together to support warfighters right now, while preparing for the future domain.