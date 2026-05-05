Photo By Justin Buckley | For years, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard has accomplished its mission by utilizing a...... read more read more Photo By Justin Buckley | For years, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard has accomplished its mission by utilizing a highly experienced and skilled workforce. As many employees have retired in recent years, resulting in a mass exodus of valuable experience, PNSY has increasingly turned to a younger workforce to carry its mission forward. see less | View Image Page

Expertise At All Levels: New Nuclear Welders Spark Mission Success Your browser does not support the audio element.

For years, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard has accomplished its mission by utilizing a highly experienced and skilled workforce. As many employees have retired in recent years, resulting in a mass exodus of valuable experience, PNSY has increasingly turned to a younger workforce to carry its mission forward.



While this shift has presented challenges, the welding shop’s nuclear welders have demonstrated that a new generation of skilled professionals — supported by strong training and mentorship — is sustaining momentum in supporting the Navy’s fleet.



The current crew of nuclear welders are all less than five years into their careers on the shipyard — a representation of the new norm for the shipyard production workforce.



Recently, the team successfully and safely completed critical service life extension work aboard USS Hampton (SSN 767). In preparation for this work, each new member completed a variety of training courses and gained a strong understanding of many new procedural concepts. They quickly gained technical proficiency in their work to qualify and execute one of the most critical service life extension evolutions without much prior experience. “Every younger member of the team performed every task that was asked of them leading up to the [evolution] and during execution of the work. They each performed critical roles that were vital to the team’s success,” said Ben Day, nuclear welding shop supervisor.



The group’s ability to adapt and improve skills and knowledge was evident throughout the projects. Their improvements to schedule, safety and quality set a high standard for future work. The efforts and dedication to excellence by the nuclear welding team is an example of the bright future ahead for the Service Life Extension Program across all trades at PNSY. This high level of experience so early in their careers highlights the exceptional capabilities emerging in the new generation of the shipyard’s workforce.