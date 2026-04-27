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    Navy Announces the Future USS Ted Stevens to be Commissioned in Whittier, Alaska

    WHITTIER, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Story by Julie Ann Ripley 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    The U.S. Navy will commission the future Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Ted Stevens (DDG 128) in Whittier, Alaska.

    The ship is named in honor of Senator Ted Stevens of Alaska in recognition of his military service, advocacy for Alaska statehood, and 40 year tenure in the United States Senate. A World War II Army Air Corps veteran who earned two Distinguished Flying Crosses and two Air Medals, he moved to Alaska and became a champion of Alaska statehood. He later served in the U. S. Senate from December 1968 until January 2009, where he served as the president pro tempore in the 108thand 109thCongresses and was the third U.S Senator to hold the title of president pro tempore emeritus. In the Senate, Stevens promoted national security, worked to strengthen our military with modern weapons, new facilities, and improved pay and benefits.

    The selection of Whittier also recognizes Alaska’s vital maritime tradition and the long history between the Navy and Alaska.

    The ship’s sponsors are Mrs. Catherine Ann Stevens, Senator Stevens’ wife, and his daughters, Mrs. Susan Stevens Covich and Mrs. Lily Stevens Becker.

    Following its commissioning, the future USS Ted Stevens will be homeported Norfolk, Virginia. Arleigh Burke-class Flight III destroyers feature the AN/SPY-6(V)1 Air and Missile Defense Radar and incorporate upgrades to electrical power and cooling capacity plus additional associated changes to provide enhanced warfighting capability to the Fleet.

    The commissioning date will be announced at a later time.

    The mission of Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet (CNSP) is to man, train, and equip the Surface Force to provide fleet commanders with credible naval power to control the sea and project power ashore.

    For more news from Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visithttps://www.surfpac.navy.mil/.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 20:30
    Story ID: 564609
    Location: WHITTIER, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 31
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy Announces the Future USS Ted Stevens to be Commissioned in Whittier, Alaska, by Julie Ann Ripley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    surface-warriors
    naval-station-norfolk
    ddg
    commissioning-ceremony
    whittier-alaska
    USS Ted Stevens (DDG 128)

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